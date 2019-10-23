Baltic Fleet’s missile forces live-fire latest Tor-M2 systems in southern Russia drills

"The teams of the anti-aircraft missile regiment from the Baltic Fleet’s army corps stationed in Kaliningrad live-fired Tor-M2 missile systems at the Kapustin Yar training range (the Astrakhan Region)," the press office said in a statement.

KALININGRAD, October 23. /TASS/. The Baltic Fleet’s missile forces completed a live-fire exercise with the latest Tor-M2 surface-to-air missile systems at the Kapustin Yar testing range in the southern Astrakhan Region, the Fleet’s press office reported on Wednesday.

The Tor-M2 combat teams destroyed several Saman-type fast-speed maneuvering targets launched from various directions and flying at minimum and maximum altitudes. The Baltic Fleet’s anti-aircraft missile forces successfully struck all the designated targets. The personnel of the Tor-M2 air defense missile systems mastered the skills of loading launchers and searching for, detecting, tracking and hitting air targets, the statement says.

Overall, the tactical live-fire drills involved about 200 personnel and over 20 items of military and special hardware.

The anti-aircraft missile regiment of the Baltic Fleet’s army corps has completed its rearmament with the latest Tor-M2 surface-to-air missile systems this year to replace Tor battlefield missile launchers.

The Tor-M2 all-weather tactical surface-to-air missile system with a 15km range capability is designated to effectively fight air-to-surface missiles, guided and smart air bombs, anti-radar missiles and other new-generation precision weapons, tactical and army aviation aircraft, cruise missiles, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles.