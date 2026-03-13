Shelling of Zaporozhye NPP, Iran's nuclear program: Rosatom CEO talks with IAEA chief

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. The risk of targeted strikes by the Ukrainian military on the power supply lines of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant still exists, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said following interdepartmental consultations in Moscow between Russia and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The IAEA has been operating at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant for five years under the difficult conditions of a military conflict, yet this has not prevented it from establishing cooperation with the Russian side, the agency's Director General Rafael Grossi said.

TASS has compiled the key statements following the consultations.

IAEA-Rosatom contacts

- Consultations with the IAEA are ongoing in various formats, and all relevant issues have been discussed, Likhachev said.

- In his view, the IAEA is currently the only international organization that has maintained impartiality in its work.

- Representatives of the IAEA and Rosatom discussed issues related to the physical protection of the Zaporozhye NPP. "The consultations traditionally focused on issues concerning the ZNPP, primarily regarding ensuring its physical protection and safety," Likhachev noted.

- Grossi was briefed on work to restore Energodar’s social infrastructure and on the licenses obtained for the ZNPP power units, Likhachev reported.

- Grossi noted that the IAEA has been working at the ZNPP for five years under the difficult conditions of a military conflict, but this has not prevented it from establishing cooperation with the Russian side.

- Grossi stressed the importance of maintaining an open channel of communication and cooperation with the Russian side to resolve issues related to the ZNPP, noting that the agency and Russia remain in constant dialogue.

- Likhachev said Grossi "had enough intuition and tact" in 2022 to refrain from lecturing and instead begin joint work to ensure the safety of the Zaporozhye NPP.

- Russian President Vladimir Putin will be briefed on the results of the talks with Grossi.

Attacks on Zaporozhye NPP, Energodar

- "The Kiev regime is escalating tensions and attempting to spread fear throughout Energodar," the Rosatom chief said, adding that the number of attacks on the city has increased in recent months.

- IAEA representatives can "see for themselves that the plant’s staff is doing everything possible to prevent nuclear risks during the operation of this most powerful nuclear facility in Europe," Likhachev said.

- At the same time, he noted that the risk of losing external power supply to the ZNPP remains.

- Rosatom is observing "an increase in military risks around the ZNPP, including in the area of the city of Energodar," he added.

- According to Likhachev, the Ukrainian military is striking the industrial zone of Energodar and the power transmission system, causing power outages.

- Rosatom maintains full control over the ZNPP, he said.

Restoration of ZNPP operations

- Equipment needed to address the ZNPP’s water supply issues has already been manufactured, Likhachev said.

- Grossi noted that preparing the ZNPP to resume electricity generation is a major and costly undertaking for the Russian side.

- In his view, electricity generation at the plant can only resume after hostilities end, since there must be no threat to the nuclear facility.

- The IAEA is working to establish ceasefires to restore power to the ZNPP, Grossi said.

Iran situation

- Grossi was briefed on the situation at Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, Likhachev said.

- Rosatom will strive to resume construction of the Bushehr NPP as soon as conditions allow, he added.

- Likhachev said that "turning the ZNPP or the Bushehr NPP into targets for military attack is unacceptable and suicidal."

- Grossi noted that the IAEA seeks to remain objective regarding Iran’s nuclear program.

- At the same time, he said the agency cannot provide precise evidence that nuclear weapons were not being developed, as access to Iran’s nuclear facilities has been restricted.

- According to Grossi, the situation around nuclear facilities in the Middle East is very delicate, but the IAEA hopes for a resolution to the conflict.

- He said he hopes to hold talks with Iran to resume inspections at the country’s nuclear facilities.

- The IAEA is also trying to broker a new nuclear deal between the US and Iran and hopes to return to negotiations for a long-term solution regarding Iran’s nuclear program.

- Rosatom hopes that no further evacuation of personnel from the Bushehr NPP will be required. Before the conflict in the Middle East escalated, the agency managed to evacuate all children and some family members of its employees. However, communication with the leadership of Iran’s nuclear industry has not yet been established.