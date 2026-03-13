Islamic Resistance in Iraq claims responsibility for downing US refueling plane

CAIRO, March 13. /TASS/. Shia groups from the Islamic Resistance in Iraq movement claimed they had downed a KC-135 aerial refueling aircraft of the US Air Force.

"Protecting our country and its airspace, supporters of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq downed the KC-135 plane of the US Air Force," they said in a statement posted on Telegram.

They did not elaborate on how the plane was downed, saying only that "suitable weapons" were reportedly used for the purpose.

The incident occurred in western Iraq, the movement said.