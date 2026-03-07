MOSCOW, March 7. /TASS/. The United States is seeking to reshape the energy landscape to suit its own needs in order to solve its economic problems, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the daily Izvestia.

"The United States of America, which, as everyone now sees, is reshaping the energy landscape - not political but the energy landscape - to suit its own needs. It's making, or wants to make, everyone dependent on its own resources, both physically and in terms of price, for obvious reasons: its critical economic situation and its mammoth national debt have apparently placed the US leadership in a depressing situation: the country, the United States of America, is essentially bankrupt," she said.

"They're trying to solve their own problems with methods that are completely outside international legal norms. The Kiev regime, in essence, is a tool for engaging in or implementing all these adventures," Zakharova added.