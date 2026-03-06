EC fails to back Hungary, Slovakia in dispute with Ukraine over Druzhba pipe — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, March 6. /TASS/. The European Commission has not provided Hungary and Slovakia with the necessary support in the dispute with Ukraine over the resumption of Russian oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

He also accused the EU of collusion with Croatia to prevent the two European nations from getting oil.

The minister said that the Hungarian government had received a response to a joint appeal by Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico to the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen regarding the severed supplies via Druzhba. However, it arrived only 10 days later, and "it became clear that Kiev was colluding with Brussels," Szijjarto said.

He said the European Commission said Hungary and Slovakia had no supply problems. "They justified Ukrainians and did not stand up for the EU member states," the MTI news agency quoted the foreign minister as saying.

Szijjarto also said that Croatia has not yet given permission for the transportation of Russian oil through the Trans Adriatic Pipeline, although it should have done so, since Hungary and Slovakia, as an exception, are exempt from the obligation to comply with the EU ban on Russian energy.

"Brussels shamefully colludes with the Croats, trying to block the import of Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia by sea," the minister complained. He called such actions "outrageous."

Earlier, Hungary warned that until the pipeline resumes operations it will block any European Union decision in favor of Ukraine. Hungary also stopped the supply of gasoline and diesel fuel to the neighboring country, interrupted the transit of important goods through its territory and stopped the allocation of an EU 90 billion euro "military loan."

Oil from Russia has not been supplied via the Druzhba pipeline since January 27. Hungary and Slovakia have asked Croatia to allow the transit of Russian crude through the Trans Adriatic Pipeline. It is assumed that it will be delivered to the Croatian port of Omisalj by sea and then on to the pipeline. Hungary has also decided to provide MOL with 250,000 tons of oil from state strategic reserves for its refineries that would last for three months.