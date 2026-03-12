Iran to stop holding back in case of aggression against its islands — parliament speaker

TEHRAN, March 12. /TASS/. Iran vows to no longer hold back in the face of aggression against its islands, according to Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Majlis (Parliament).

In a social media statement on X, Ghalibaf declared, "If any aggression occurs against Iranian territory, we will abandon all restraint and fill the Persian Gulf with the blood of the invaders." He further warned that "the blood of American troops will be on the conscience" of US President Donald Trump.

Earlier, Axios reported, citing sources, that the US administration is considering efforts to establish control over Iran’s strategic Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf. The outlet emphasized the island’s importance, noting that it hosts a terminal responsible for approximately 90% of Iran’s oil exports.

Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali dismissed such claims, asserting that the US would be incapable of executing a ground operation to seize Iranian territory, including Kharg Island.