Strike on Bryansk, confronting hostile social media: Kremlin spokesman’s remarks

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. Russia’s special military operation must continue in order to prevent attacks like Ukraine’s strike on Bryansk, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

Speaking at the Modern Media: Technologies, Meanings, Personnel Conference at the Higher School of Economics University, Peskov noted that Russia faces difficulties in its media outreach across the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) because it has to deal with hostile social media platforms.

TASS has compiled the main statements by the Kremlin spokesman.

Attack on Bryansk

Russia must continue its special military operation and achieve its goals "to eliminate the risk of such actions and manifestations of the Kiev regime" as the strike on Bryansk.

The response to the Ukrainian attack on Bryansk will be determined by the Russian military: "It will be up to our military to decide."

Unlike Ukrainian forces, Russian troops "operate systematically."

Confronting hostile social media

Russia is dealing with hostile social media across the CIS and globally: "We are dealing with hostile social media that dominate the competitive space across the CIS and worldwide. We do not operate there, and we need to figure out what to do going forward."

Russia is "rapidly losing the toolkit" for propaganda work abroad: "Especially close to our borders. Television is not what it used to be, one click and it's off."

The Russian messenger Max must become a viable alternative to other platforms for users in the CIS: "Those who work on Max must understand their responsibility. Max must become stronger and surpass its competitors across the CIS."

Max’s reach must be expanded: "Stop thinking about Telegram - think about Max!"

Journalism standards and media development

The key quality for a journalist is the ability to "learn on the job," accurately grasping and conveying meanings: "Today he writes about one thing, talks about one thing, tomorrow he has to talk about something else. And he has no room for error. This ability to keep learning on the go without slowing down is the greatest talent we should teach young people to acquire. It is very difficult."

Journalism students in Russia must be taught patriotic creativity so they can formulate and transmit necessary meanings in the future: "The level of education among journalism students is also a challenge. On one hand, we must train students who are ideologically resilient and professionally patriotic. But on the other hand, we must teach patriotic creativity so they can formulate and transmit these meanings further."

This is an extremely complex task: "This also has to be taught, and special educational technologies must be developed for it."

"Media outlets can exist only if they are multimedia. There can be no separate television channel, no separate newspaper, no separate radio station. Everything must exist as an all-in-one. Only this way can it survive."

Teaching multimedia journalism should become one of the priorities in journalism education: "I believe this should be one of the priorities in educational technologies."

Good journalists "are worth their weight in gold": "Not everyone can be a journalist. Not everyone has the inner potential to absorb, process and deliver information at the required level. In fact, there are few such people, they’re the pick of the litter."

Creating conditions for the development of private media is a "major task" for Russia: "At the moment, fulfilling this task is complicated because of the special military operation."

The number of media outlets is declining for objective reasons: "Self-censorship in the media is and must be in place. Mandatory censorship must also be in place in the media. It is inevitable, it is wartime."

Ukrainian settlement

Russia welcomes and appreciates the efforts of US President Donald Trump to resolve the conflict in Ukraine: "We welcome these efforts and are grateful for them."

Contacts with Iran

Russia remains in dialogue with Iran’s leadership, but a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian is understandably unlikely at the moment: "For obvious reasons, such a meeting is unlikely right now. But the dialogue with Iran’s leadership continues."

G20 Summit

Putin is not planning to attend the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Miami in December 2026: "No, this is not being discussed at the moment. The president does not plan to attend."