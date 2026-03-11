Rostec launches oxygen station at iron works in Myanmar

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. Tyazhpromexport, a company of Rostec state corporation, commissioned an oxygen station at an iron works in Myanmar, Rostec said.

This is the first stage of implementing a large-scale plant recovery program designed until mid-2027.

The company "has many years of experience in implementing large-scale international projects in the metals industry. In the environment of sanction pressure and refusal of a German manufacturer to cooperate, we launched the largest oxygen plant in the Republic of the Union of Myanmar. Russian technologies were used in implementation of the project. The new facility will support stable operations of the plant," Deputy CEO of Tyazhpromexport Sergey Kopylov said, cited by Rostec.