Russian troops strike Ukrainian army’s energy, transport infrastructure over past day

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. Russian troops struck energy and transport infrastructure sites used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations and enemy deployment areas over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck energy and transport infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, sites for the storage, preparation and launch of long-range attack unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 144 locations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,265 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,265 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 240 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 190 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and more than 145 troops and three US-made armored vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 325 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, over 300 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and about 65 troops and five jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 240 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 240 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade and an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Miropolye, Maksimovshchina, Novaya Sech and Yastrebinoye in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and a border guard detachment of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service in areas near the settlements of Verkhnyaya Pisarevka, Martovoye and Buzovo in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 240 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 11 motor vehicles and three field artillery guns in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two electronic warfare stations, two ammunition depots and seven materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 190 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 190 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Aleksandrovka and Palamarevka in the Kharkov Region, Krasny Liman, Svyatogorsk and Lozovoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 190 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 10 motor vehicles and four artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radar station and three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 145 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 145 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three US-made armored vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, an assault brigade and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Slavyansk, Kramatorsk, Krivaya Luka, Piskunovka and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 145 personnel, two Stryker armored personnel carriers and a MaxxPro armored vehicle of US manufacture, five motor vehicles and four field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot and six materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 325 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 325 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an airmobile brigade, an air assault brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, a territorial defense brigade and three National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Novoaleksandrovka, Grishino, Belitskoye and Zolotoi Kolodez in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Novopavlovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 325 personnel, three armored combat vehicles and 15 motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two electronic warfare stations of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 300 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 300 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, two assault brigades and five assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Komsomolskoye and Vozdvizhevka in the Zaporozhye Region, Starokasyanovskoye, Dobropasovo and Krivobokovo in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 300 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles and a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 65 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 65 Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Orekhov, Grigorovka and Kamyshevakha in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 65 Ukrainian military personnel, an artillery gun, nine motor vehicles, five electronic warfare stations, an ammunition depot and a materiel depot were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian Aerospace Forces shoot down Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jet over past day

Russia’s Aerospace Forces shot down a Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jet over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Russia’s Aerospace Forces shot down a Ukrainian Air Force Su-27 aircraft," the ministry said.

Russian air defense intercept 241 Ukrainian UAVs, three HIMARS rockets over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 241 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and three US-made HIMARS rockets over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down eight guided aerial bombs, three rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 241 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 671 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 121,335 unmanned aerial vehicles, 651 surface-to-air missile systems, 28,143 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,685 multiple rocket launchers, 33,760 field artillery guns and mortars and 56,352 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.