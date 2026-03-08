PARIS, March 8. /TASS/. Leader of the French party The Patriots Florian Philippot has called on French authorities to stop providing assistance to Ukraine following Vladimir Zelensky’s threats to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

"This weekend, Hungarians are rallying in front of the Ukrainian embassy to protest Zelensky's death threats to Orban! They are tired of financing the pro-European mafia and Zelensky's mafia! Well done! Not a single euro, not a single [unit] of weapons, not a single French soldier for Ukraine!" he wrote on his X page.

Earlier, Zelensky renewed his criticisms of Orban, warning that if Hungary continues to obstruct Ukraine's interests, particularly regarding the EU's 90-billion-euro "war loan," he might set the Ukrainian military against Budapest. This escalation comes after Ukraine's decision to halt Russian oil transit through the Druzhba pipeline, a move aimed at pressuring Hungary to reconsider its stance on the ongoing conflict and its position on Ukraine's potential EU accession.

Hungary has consistently expressed its opposition to a hurried integration of Ukraine into the European Union and has refused to allocate funds from its citizens' resources to support Kiev.