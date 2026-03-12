Russia dissatisfied with UNSC approval of Bahrain's Middle East resolution — MFA

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. Russia has voiced its deep dissatisfaction following the UN Security Council's approval of a Bahraini resolution concerning the Middle East conflict, the Foreign Ministry’s Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing.

On Wednesday, the Security Council adopted the resolution, drafted by Bahrain, which condemns Iran’s actions but notably omits references to attacks by the United States and Israel. The vote saw thirteen members in favor, with Russia and China abstaining. Zakharova explained that both Moscow and Beijing abstained because they fundamentally disagreed with the resolution’s premise, which they see as disconnected from the underlying causes of the current regional escalation.

"Russia and China abstained because they oppose the very concept of this document, which ignores the root causes of the ongoing crisis," Zakharova stated. She emphasized that the narrative suggesting Iran's unilateral and malicious attacks are the primary issue is misleading. Moscow has repeatedly asserted that the crisis originates from unprovoked aggression by the United States and Israel against Iran.

Zakharova also criticized the Bahraini authors for refusing to incorporate any of Russia’s or China’s proposed amendments, describing the draft as unbalanced. She pointed out that the resolution, drafted with the backing of Persian Gulf countries, singularly targets Iran, neglecting the roles of the US and Israel.

The resolution condemns Iran’s attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, labeling these actions as violations of international law. It calls on Tehran to cease its activities and condemns Iranian efforts to hinder navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.