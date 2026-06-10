Top Iranian diplomat calls on US to withdraw troops from Middle East

TEHRAN, June 10. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has called on the United States to withdraw its forces from the Middle East.

"Our powerful Armed Forces will leave no attack or threat unanswered. Leave our region if you want to be safe," he wrote on X.

Earlier, the US Central Command reported a series of strikes on Iran following the downing of a US Apache helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz. In response, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted US bases in the Middle East.