KURSK, August 6. /TASS/. Ukrainian militants killed, pelted with grenades and tortured to death in basements over 40 residents of the village of Russkoye Porechnoye in the Sudzha district during their invasion of Russia’s borderline Kursk Region, District Head Alexey Spiridonov told TASS.

"Russkoye Porechnoye is, perhaps, on everyone’s lips now. Over 40 residents were tortured to death in basements, shot and killed with grenades. I believe these are acts by inhuman individuals. We can recollect Ivnitsa [the 1943 tragedy] when fascists tortured to death over 200 civilians, including children," the district head said.

On May 14, 2025, Russian Investigative Committee Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told TASS that investigators had identified 24 cases of the killings of Russkoye Porechnoye residents in the Kursk Region by the Ukrainian military.

As the spokeswoman said, fragments of the bodies of two civilians were found during an inspection of the residential sector of Russkoye Porechnoye and the settlement of Mirny in the Sudzha district. Investigators concluded that no later than January 2025, Ukrainian troops that had invaded Russian territory subjected these civilians to torture and abuse before killing them. In addition, bullet wounds were found on their bodies.