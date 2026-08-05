Arab countries to create platform to document Israel’s violations in Jerusalem — statement

TUNIS, August 5. /TASS/. Arab countries agreed to establish a permanent mechanism, including a media platform, to document Israel’s violations against Islamic holy sites and worshippers, according to a statement issued after a meeting of the Arab ministerial committee on countering Israel’s illegal policies in Jerusalem, held in the Jordanian capital.

According to the statement, the participants agreed to "create a sustainable institutional mechanism, including a media platform, to document and expose Israeli violations against holy sites and worshippers, as well as to explain their consequences."

They rejected "any unilateral decisions violating the legal status of occupied Jerusalem, including the opening or relocation of diplomatic missions to the city, which contradicts international law and relevant UN resolutions," and called on the countries concerned to "reverse this decision."

The participants also agreed to "launch a joint initiative to mobilize effective international action" to end Israel’s illegal actions and compel it "to respect the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem and its holy sites."

The meeting was held in Amman at Jordan’s initiative. It was attended by foreign ministers from Jordan, Tunisia, Algeria, Iraq, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Palestine, Egypt, and Morocco, which are members of the Arab ministerial committee, as well as the secretary-general of the League of Arab States. Foreign ministers and representatives from Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, and Malaysia also joined the meeting.