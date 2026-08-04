SAINT PETERSBURG, August 5. /TASS/. Attempts to inflict defeat on a powerful nuclear power such as Russia are futile, it is impossible, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told TASS on the sidelines of the III Russian-Kazakh Media Forum.

"This goal [to inflict a 'strategic defeat' on Russia - TASS] is absolutely futile and absolutely absurd, and it will never happen. Because it is impossible to inflict a 'strategic defeat' on Russia, a powerful nuclear power. But the West, unfortunately, is striving to do so through the hands of its Kiev puppets," the deputy minister noted.

The first Russia-Kazakhstan media forum took place at the TASS headquarters in Moscow in November 2024 - the year of the agency's 120th anniversary. The second meeting in this format was held last year in Almaty.