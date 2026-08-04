Pantsir missile and gun system effectively destroys long-rage strike drones — publication

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Russia’s Pantsir anti-aircraft missile and gun system effectively destroys Ukrainian long-range strike drones from ambush in the special military operation zone, according to an article co-authored by Chief of the Air Defense Missile Forces of the Russian Aerospace Forces Major General Alexander Romanenkov, published in the Russian Defense Ministry’s journal Voyennaya Mysl (Military Thought).

"Combat experience has convincingly demonstrated the effectiveness of the Pantsir anti-aircraft missile and gun systems, which destroy a significant number of enemy strike drones from ambush in the special military operation zone on their flight routes to targets deep in the country," says the article entitled "Characteristics of Anti-Aircraft Missile Troops’ Maneuvering in Military Conflict Conditions with Due Regard to the Special Military Operation Experience."

The Pantsir anti-aircraft missile and gun system was developed by the A.G. Shipunov Instrument Design Bureau (part of High Precision Systems). It is designed for close-in defense of civilian and military facilities, as well as for covering long-range air defense systems.