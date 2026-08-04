Japan says situation similar to conflict in Ukraine could arise in East Asia

TOKYO, August 4. /TASS/. A situation similar to the one that has developed in Ukraine could arise in the future in Asia, where the security situation is particularly serious, according to the latest Japanese Ministry of Defense’s annual White Paper report.

"Such global security environment and challenges are particularly prominent in the Indo-Pacific region, where Japan is located, and are likely to intensify still further in the future," the report said.

According to analysts at Japan’s Ministry of Defense, "It cannot be ruled out that a serious situation <...> may occur in the Indo-Pacific region in the future, particularly in East Asia," similar to the one that has unfolded in Ukraine.

The global security environment is the most severe and complex since the end of World War II, according to the report.

The Japanese Ministry of Defense’s annual White Paper report presents an overview of the security situation over the past fiscal year.