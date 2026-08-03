Board of Peace seeks de-escalation in Gaza following latest series of strikes — envoy

NEW YORK, August 3. /TASS/. The Board of Peace, established to resolve the situation in the Gaza Strip, and the mediating states intend to achieve de-escalation in the enclave following the latest series of Israeli strikes, Nickolay Mladenov, the organization’s High Representative for Gaza, stated.

"Two days of strikes across Gaza have killed civilians and destroyed medical supplies that people depend on. <...> My team and I are working around the clock with the parties, the mediators and regional partners to de-escalate and create the space for the full implementation of [US] President [Donald Trump’s] [peace] plan," the diplomat wrote in a post on his X page.

He emphasized that both sides, Israel and the radical Palestinian movement Hamas, are responsible for fulfilling the terms of the peace agreement.

On August 1 and 2, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) press service reported strikes on positions held by Hamas fighters. Specifically, the army emphasized that weapons depots were destroyed and three militants were killed, including the commander of the Jabalia battalion.

In turn, Al Jazeera reported, citing sources in the enclave’s hospitals, at least 19 Palestinians were killed as a result of the Israeli attacks.

In January 2025, Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip with the mediation of the US, Egypt, and Qatar. The deal called for a two-phase implementation: the first phase included a cessation of hostilities, the release of detainees, an expansion of humanitarian aid deliveries to the Strip, and a partial withdrawal of Israeli servicemen. The second phase called for further steps to end the conflict and determine the Gaza Strip's future structure. On July 30, US President Donald Trump announced that an agreement had been reached to completely disarm Hamas.