US military seeks ‘unconventional’ options to punish Iran — TV

NEW YORK, August 3. /TASS/. The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has asked military analysts to develop "unconventional" ideas for punishing Iran, CNN reported, citing sources.

"We are looking for new creative and unconventional ways to pressure and punish Iran," a US Central Command intelligence officer wrote in a message to a group of military analysts, according to the report.

According to CNN, the request highlights the limited and potentially politically unpalatable options available to the Washington administration in dealing with Iran.

Meanwhile, a source told Fox News that CENTCOM was prepared to consider any new proposals. The US military believes the strategy toward Iran requires reassessment.

US President Trump said earlier that the United States and Iran would hold talks on a peace deal on August 3. Trump also wrote on Truth Social that he had agreed to abandon plans for a powerful strike on Iran in order to reach a deal. According to Trump, Iran and other Middle Eastern countries asked Washington to refrain from attacking because the parameters of a deal had been agreed. "This would include the immediate, complete, and total opening of the Hormuz Strait and an end to Iran’s nuclear threat," Trump added.