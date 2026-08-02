Workers’ Party nominates Lula da Silva candidate for Brazilian president

RIO DE JANEIRO, August 2. /TASS/. The Brazilian Workers’ Party has nominated incumbent President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as candidate for president.

Incumbent Vice President Geraldo Alckmin will run alongside the Brazilian leader for the vice presidency, the party’s convention decided.

Along with the Workers’ Party, the election coalition includes the Communist Party of Brazil, the Green Party, the Socialism and Liberty Party, the Sustainable Development Solutions Network, the Brazilian Socialist Party, and the Democratic Labor Party.

The presidential election will be held in Brazil in October. This will be fourth presidential campaign for Lula da Silva. His key rival will be Flavio Bolsonaro, a rightist opposition candidate.