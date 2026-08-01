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Plane crash in Peru kills 13 tourists

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation

BUENOS AIRES, August 2. /TASS/. Thirteen people have died after a plane crashed during a flight over the Nazca Lines in Peru, local municipal authorities said.

"The Municipality of Nazca expresses its deep sorrow over the tragic crash of the Aerodiana aircraft in the Pueblo Viejo area, and extends its heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the 13 victims," the statement read.

According to authorities, the plane took off from the city of Pisco for a tourist flight over the Nazca Lines. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

Nazca Lines is a series of archeological sites comprised of monumental geoglyphs carved into the soil. The geoglyphs--colossal geometric and figurative designs--were first discovered on Peru's Palpa desert plateau in 1926. A year later, similar drawings were spotted in the nearby Nazca Desert. Due to their unique shapes, they gained worldwide fame and were declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1994.

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