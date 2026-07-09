No phone call from Trump yesterday, but Putin always glad to speak — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump, who had planned to call Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday, was apparently busy after his meetings in Ankara and did not contact Moscow, but the Russian president is always glad to speak with his American counterpart, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Mr. Trump was apparently very busy after all his contacts in Ankara, so no one called yesterday," Peskov said at a news briefing.

"President Putin is always glad to talk," he said, adding that "President Putin is open to dialogue."

Speaking on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Turkey’s Ankara on July 8, US President Trump announced that he intended to hold a telephone call with Russian President Putin later that day.