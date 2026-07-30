Current year's first subsidized coastal voyage from Arkhangelsk to deliver cargo to Pevek

ARKHANGELSK, July 30. /TASS/. The current year's first subsidized coastal voyage along the Northern Sea Route from Arkhangelsk will deliver cargo to Chukotka, the Arkhangelsk Region's Governor Alexander Tsybulsky posted on Telegram. The Siyaniye Severa (Radiance of the North) ship will sail to Pevek.

"From the port of Arkhangelsk today will depart a vessel on this year's first subsidized coastal voyage along the Northern Sea Route. The Siyaniye Severa motor ship will sail from Arkhangelsk to Pevek. Onboard are construction materials, equipment, food and essential goods for residents of the Chukotka Autonomous Region," the governor wrote.

Voyages along the Northern Sea Route are subsidized to transport products at discounted sea freight rates, to build sustainable logistics, and to use better the Northern Sea Route's potential. Three voyages from Arkhangelsk have been subsidized since 2023. In the current year, Russia's Ministry for Development of the Far East and Arctic has selected JSC "Northern Shipping Company" as the subsidized transportation's organizer. The company plans to operate at least three subsidized voyages to Pevek between 2026 and 2028 - return voyages between Arkhangelsk and Chukotka.

"The state ensures a cargo traffic increase along the Northern Sea Route," the Northern Shipping Company's CEO Andrey Krivonosov said. "At the same time, the project's ultimate goal is to cut the cost of goods that consumers are receiving in the Chukotka Autonomous Region. This is an example of effective cooperation between government authorities and businesses to jointly solve problems of supplying people living in the country's hard-to-reach territories."

Investment in the Northern Shipping Company for organization of subsidized transportation along the Northern Sea Route will make a total of 244.3 million rubles ($3 million). The subsidy terms provide for at least one voyage over the current year. In case of a sufficient cargo base, an additional voyage is optional.

According to the Siyaniye Severa motor ship's Captain Vladimir Suvorov, it will take the ship two weeks to sail to the port of Pevek. "Our vessel is multi-purpose, she is designed to carry various cargoes. Right now the ship is fully loaded, and all the containers will be delivered safely," the captain said.