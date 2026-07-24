MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Mercenaries from more than 70 countries are fighting for Ukraine driven by a desire to earn easy money, Russian Investigative Committee head Alexander Bastrykin said in an interview with TASS.

"Mercenaries have arrived in Ukraine from more than 70 nations, including Georgia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and others. They are driven by a desire to earn easy money," he said, noting that the investigation has information on more than 4,000 such individuals.

Bastrykin drew attention to the fact that there are many videos on the Internet where foreigners "joke and talk about how they are going on a kind of a safari" to the zone of the special military operation.

"However, the realities of the fighting are different. Many people do not receive any money, they die, and then their families are left trying to figure out what happened," he said.

Bastrykin added that measures are being taken to prosecute the identified foreign fighters, find them, and arrest them.