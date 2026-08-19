MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Vodyanskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Vodyanskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic through decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,420 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,420 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 220 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 210 troops and four Western-made armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and more than 220 troops and six armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 380 troops and six armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 350 troops, a tank and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and about 40 troops and two jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, two airmobile brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Kiyanitsa, Ulanovo, Tolstodubovo, Radkovka and Sadki in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Prudyanka, Kudeyevka, Kazachya Lopan, Vasilevka and Dolzhanka in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 220 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 11 motor vehicles and an electronic warfare station in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 210 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four Western-made armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of five mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades, four territorial defense brigades and a presidential brigade in areas near the settlements of Podliman, Gavrilovka, Chervony Oskol, Monachinovka, Kovalevka and Tamarganovka in the Kharkov Region, Svyatogorsk and Mayaki in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 210 personnel, four Western-made armored combat vehicles, 14 motor vehicles and three field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed four electronic warfare stations of the Ukrainian army over the past 24 hours, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, two airmobile brigades, a mountain assault brigade and an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Slavyansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkovka, Kurtovka, Nikolayevka, Verolyubovka, Vasilyevskaya Pustosh and Vysokoivanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 220 personnel, six armored combat vehicles, including three US-manufactured Stryker armored personnel carriers, 24 motor vehicles and four field artillery guns, among them an American 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup South over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 380 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 380 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades and four National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Belozerskoye, Dobropolye, Gruzskoye, Yuryevka, Raiskoye, Annovka, Novofyodorovka and Matyashevo in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Maryevka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 380 personnel, six armored combat vehicles, seven motor vehicles, an artillery gun and two electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 350 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 350 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and two armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of an assault brigade, three air assault brigades, three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Podgavrilovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Barvinovka, Dolinka, Svoboda, Shevchenkovskoye and Nikolskoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than more than 350 personnel, a tank, two armored combat vehicles, 10 motor vehicles and two field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 40 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 40 Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Orekhov, Grigorovka and Malokaterinovka in the Zaporozhye Region and the city of Kherson," the ministry said.

"Up to 40 Ukrainian military personnel, 12 motor vehicles and two electronic warfare stations were destroyed," it said.

Russian troops strike Ukraine’s military-industrial sites, logistics centers over past day

Russian troops struck military-industrial enterprises, logistics centers, energy and transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army and enemy deployment sites over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck military-industrial enterprises, logistics centers, Ukraine’s energy and transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army, sites for preparing and launching Flamingo long-range cruise missiles, workshops assembling and warehouses storing unmanned aerial vehicles and their components, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 152 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 965 Ukrainian UAVs, five HIMARS rockets over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 965 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and five US-made HIMARS rockets over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 11 guided aerial bombs, five rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 965 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Tally of Ukrainian army’s losses

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 674 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 213,410 unmanned aerial vehicles, 669 surface-to-air missile systems, 30,644 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,774 multiple rocket launchers, 36,198 field artillery guns and mortars and 69,659 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.