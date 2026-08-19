Iran has enough currency to buy goods, medicine in coming months — Central Bank

RABAT, August 20. /TASS/. Iran has enough foreign currency to purchase medicine and goods in the next few months, Iranian Central Bank Governor Abdolnasser Hemmati said.

"The Central Bank ensures a steady inflow of currencies sufficient to meet the population's most basic needs," the Tasnim news agency quoted him as saying. "Increased confidence and greater accessibility of the foreign currency payment system have recently ensured an uninterrupted inflow of foreign currency for purchasing essential goods and medicine in the coming months."

According to Hemmati, Iran is using "alternative solutions to ensure a sustainable supply of resources and this plan will continue without issuing money, which leads to inflation."