{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Iran has enough currency to buy goods, medicine in coming months — Central Bank

Abdolnasser Hemmati says Iran is using "alternative solutions to ensure a sustainable supply of resources"

RABAT, August 20. /TASS/. Iran has enough foreign currency to purchase medicine and goods in the next few months, Iranian Central Bank Governor Abdolnasser Hemmati said.

"The Central Bank ensures a steady inflow of currencies sufficient to meet the population's most basic needs," the Tasnim news agency quoted him as saying. "Increased confidence and greater accessibility of the foreign currency payment system have recently ensured an uninterrupted inflow of foreign currency for purchasing essential goods and medicine in the coming months."

According to Hemmati, Iran is using "alternative solutions to ensure a sustainable supply of resources and this plan will continue without issuing money, which leads to inflation."

Tags
Iran
Tehran virtually halts oil exports to foreign markets — central bank governor
Abdolnaser Hemmati says that the country has foreign exchange reserves
Read more
Russia has begun importing fuel to boost domestic supplies — Novak
The Russian government earlier decided to extend the import damper mechanism to diesel fuel, a move intended to provide additional economic incentives for supplying imported diesel to the domestic market if necessary
Read more
Russian Baltic Fleet ships conduct naval drills with gun practice
According to the exercise scenario, the naval crews detected approaching enemy UAVs, put the ships’ air defense systems on combat alert, and analyzed the obtained air situation data
Read more
Tehran virtually halts oil exports to foreign markets — central bank governor
Abdolnaser Hemmati says that the country has foreign exchange reserves
Read more
Trump leaves open possibility of US-Iran talks resuming
The US president repeated that "Iran cannot have nuclear weapons" and reiterated that Washington has complete control over the Strait of Hormuz
Read more
Large-scale NATO air force activity recorded near Kaliningrad — Russian war correspondent
Yevgeny Poddubny reported that multiple reconnaissance aircraft operated simultaneously close to the Russian border
Read more
With Khmara as defense minister Ukraine to continue sabotage against Russia — MP
Alexander Boroday noted that Khmara essentially remains an "SBU special forces operative", which is why he will use the same methods in his new position that he used previously
Read more
Russia’s grain harvest to reach 100 mln metric tons in coming days
Russian Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut noted that the volume harvested this year is higher than last year
Read more
Ukraine’s Zelensky should resign before he is forced into it — German daily
The author of the German-based Berliner Zeitung article believes that instability and weakening of negotiating positions are not the main threat to the country
Read more
Russian Su-25 plane safely returns to airfield in Ukraine sortie after Stinger strike
The aircraft is "quite survivable in combat conditions", a navigator of a Russian air squadron noted
Read more
Damage reported at Ufa oil refinery as Russia intercepts 453 Ukrainian drones overnight
A medical university student from India was injured in the attack
Read more
IN BRIEF: Remains of Holy Right-Believing Grand Prince Dmitry Donskoy discovered
A combined study has proven their authenticity
Read more
US fighter jet flies over Baltic Sea near Russia’s Kaliningrad Region — source
The aircraft flew in from Reykjavík, passing through the airspace of Norway and Sweden along the way, and also flying over Poland
Read more
Russian troops clear 400 buildings of Ukrainian forces in liberating Vodyanskoye
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the settlement was liberated on August 19
Read more
Trump says pipelines can reduce Hormuz Strait's importance
Record numbers of pipelines are being built, the US president added
Read more
Russia’s Matvey Safonov ranked 10th among world’s best goalkeepers — ESPN
The ranking of the world’s best goalkeepers is topped by Spain’s David Raya from England’s Arsenal FC
Read more
Sergey Naryshkin: Russia wasn't the one who started it all
The speaker of Russia’s State Duma in TASS special project Top Officials
Read more
Trump orders to scale down military drills with Seoul due to Pyongyang
The US leader noted that South Korea sends a hostile signal to North Korea
Read more
One soldier killed, three injured during training in Canada
On April 3, Canadian Armed Forces began large-scale training exercises in the western province of Alberta
Read more
Press review: US, Iran opt for war of attrition as Kiev diverts focus with Russia attacks
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, August 17th
Read more
Russia entitled to view UK as party to Ukrainian conflict — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister said he feels sorry for the UK if it stays with Ukraine until the very end
Read more
Israel won't put up with Turkey's military presence in Syria — Netanyahu
The Israeli prime minister said that the prior warnings on the issue were not heard "clearly enough"
Read more
Kusturica slams blocking of his YouTube channel as 'war on truth'
Official reason for the channel's removal was not specified
Read more
Russian aircraft to begin firefighting in Serbia on August 20 — group head
Aircraft Commander Andrey Vilkov says the city of Nis "is welcoming us with open arms and wonderful people"
Read more
Trump would like to meet with Kim Jong Un this autumn — WSJ
According to sources cited by the newspaper, the US president has discussed with his advisors the possibility of holding face-to-face talks with the North Korean leader during his next trip to Asia, but no official planning for the meeting is underway
Read more
Russia awaits interesting proposals from Vatican envoy — Federation Council
Federation Council Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Grigory Karasin noted that Russia welcomes visits by foreign officials and politicians who come to reach agreements
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup West destroys 57 Ukrainian UAV centers, 210 drones in past day
According to the battlegroup’s spokesman Ivan Bigma, three Ukrainian mortars were also eliminated
Read more
US believes Oman made too many concessions in talks with Iran — AP
According to the agency, the United States disagrees with a number of agreements reached by Iran and Oman
Read more
Submissions for 2026 Hainan film festival officially open
The 8th HIIFF will feature 10 prize categories, including the Best Picture, the Grand Jury Prize, the Best Director, the Best Scriptwriter, the Best Artistic Contribution, the Best Actress, the Best Actor, the Best Chinese Contribution, the Best Short Film and the Best Documentary
Read more
South Korean prosecutors ask for death penalty for ex-President Yoon Suk-yeol
Yoon Suk-yeol is charged with organizing a rebellion against the constitutional order by attempting to impose martial law in December 2024
Read more
Russian Emergencies Ministry aircraft arrives in Serbia to help fight major wildfires
The aircraft landed at Nis airport
Read more
INTERVIEW: London has no interest in closer Russia-Europe ties, ambassador says
The British are, in essence, among the architects of the prolonged and deadly confrontation in Ukraine, Andrey Kelin said
Read more
Liberation of Kudiyevka creates logistical difficulties for Ukrainian troops — official
The Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Kudiyevka settlement was liberated on August 16
Read more
Russian Emergencies Ministry sends aircraft to Serbia at its request to fight wildfires
The Russian Il-76 aircraft is equipped with specialized firefighting equipment, including water-dropping systems for combating large blazes
Read more
Putin stresses need to strengthen Russia’s sovereignty
The president highlighted that Russia was already implementing a plan for structural changes in the economy
Read more
Western countries on UNSC refuse to compromise on peace, security issues — Russian envoy
Vasily Nebenzya stated that decisions that are not adopted unanimously do not carry the same weight on the ground as consensus resolutions
Read more
Pashinyan says Armenia understands simultaneous membership in EAEU, EU impossible
The Armenian prime minister said the strategic goal of adopting the law initiating the process of the republic’s accession to the EU is to create an alternative for the country
Read more
Rusal aluminum output up 4.5% year-on-year to 2.01 mln tonnes in January-June
According to the report, global primary aluminum production in the first half of the year edged down 0.1% year-on-year to 36.4 million tonnes
Read more
Weakening US 'nuclear umbrella' increases risk of nuclear proliferation — TV
Researchers note that many US allies perceive Washington as increasingly distant and unreliable in providing nuclear deterrence
Read more
Ukraine plans to legalize disposal of missing soldiers' bodies as surgical waste — source
According to the Russian security source, the measure is being considered in part because Ukrainian morgues are overcrowded with unidentified remains
Read more
Roscosmos says distribution of ISS deorbiting responsibilities being discussed with NASA
Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Bakanov says the sides have about a year and a half in reserve for negotiations
Read more
Ukrainian detained in Croatia in Nord Stream case — German Prosecutor General's Office
The suspect is expected to be extradited to Germany to face charges and will appear before an investigating judge
Read more
Japan needs to maintain relations with Russia including in energy sector — expert
Taisuke Abiru said that Russia is deeply dissatisfied with the strengthening of Japan’s ties with NATO and Ukraine, and is signaling that it may respond to Tokyo’s continued sanctions
Read more
North Korea’s Kim Yo Jong warns Japan of strike in response to possible threat
Kim Yo Jong stated that the DPRK is closely monitoring Japan’s attempts to build up its military capabilities
Read more
FACTBOX: Putin’s statements on positive economic growth, impact of Ukrainian attacks
Boosting investment activity is the primary condition for economic growth in Russia, the head of state said
Read more
Russian athletes’ problems with entry visas to last for no more than one year — minister
Mikhail Degtyarev believes the sports federations will start withdrawing from the countries that assume the most anti-Russian position
Read more
EU readies infrastructure for large-scale military conflict — diplomat
Attention is being paid, among other things, to adapting the civilian transport and logistics infrastructure to the tasks of military planning and operational mobility, Yulia Zhdanova said
Read more
DPRK supports Russia's actions to protect sovereignty, WPK Central Committee official
Kim Yo Jong placed responsibility for the outbreak and continuation of the Ukrainian crisis on the United States and other Western countries
Read more
NATO vows to defend US bases in Europe — Reuters
Earlier, the anonymous sources claimed that Iran is allegedly prepared to launch strikes against US bases not only in the Middle East
Read more
Ukrainian forces attack minibus on Novorossiya highway in DPR
Driver killed
Read more
Russian embassy points out violations of international maritime law by Rome
According to the diplomatic mission, the European Union has continued to take unlawful action against foreign vessels as it boards and seizes them
Read more
Russia’s ombudswoman sends 60 letters to UN over Kiev's war crimes against civilians
Most of them remain unanswered
Read more
Disruption of Grossi's visit to Zaporozhye NPP act of terrorism — governor
Yevgeny Balitsky said the visit was meant to be a routine event as part of the rotation of the Secretariat's experts at the plant
Read more
Cyprus taking precautions against potential threats — news agency
The source said that four Greek Air Force F-16 fighter jets, as well as the Nikiforos Fokas frigate, are currently stationed in Cyprus
Read more
Khmara appointed defense minister by decision of Zelensky’s Western patrons — expert
Sergey Yurchenko added that the situation at the front and on the international stage will not change after this appointment, since it is too late for Ukraine to make any changes
Read more
Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Canada exceeds 30,000
Most coronavirus cases were reported in the provinces of Quebec (15,857), Ontario (8,961) and Alberta (2,158)
Read more
Strike on Abu-Duhur could provoke military clash between Israel, Turkey, Syria — US envoy
According to Tom Barrack, the lack of clear channels of communication between the states could have made the situation "much more serious"
Read more
Novak, Siluanov comment on Russia’s GDP growth, additional support for regions
TASS has compiled the key statements on the economic situation in Russia
Read more
Russia views US threats against Oman as efforts to apply pressure — diplomat
According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Georgy Borisenko, Moscow hopes for a swift resolution of the situation and the restoration of peace and stability in the Persian Gulf region
Read more
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 260 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed nine enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Ex-deputy head of Zelensky’s office Mudraya detained — lawmaker
Irina Mudraya is currently under an investigative procedure at the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Read more
Readiness to ask no questions led Khmara to defense minister’s seat — DPR politician
Alexey Muratov added that a similar principle was used in the case of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga, whose main task is "to sell Kiev to Western sponsors, begging for money and weapons in exchange for guarantees Kiev cannot fulfill"
Read more
Russian troops liberate Vodyanskoye community in Donetsk region over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 380 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
The Economist reports panic in Ukraine over shortage of Patriot missiles
As winter approaches, Ukraine has requested at least 300 interceptor missiles for Patriot systems
Read more
Trump threatens Oman over planned deal with Iran on Strait of Hormuz — AP
According to the agency, the US president is under growing pressure regarding the situation in Iran because of his promises to promptly win the conflict, weaken Tehran, and conclude a more favorable nuclear deal
Read more
Number of drones downed while approaching Moscow since start of day reaches 23
Emergency services specialists are working at the sites where debris fell
Read more
UN deputy chief declines to assess Ukraine coordinator’s remarks
Tom Fletcher's statement followed a question about whether he considered Matthias Schmale’s actions to be a violation of Article 100 of the UN Charter, which requires UN staff to be impartial and independent
Read more
Trump says North Korea has 57 'very powerful' nuclear weapons
Donald Trump added that he would not have allowed it, had he been president earlier
Read more
Rada may change location for safety reasons — agency
The Rada building is located in the center of Kiev
Read more
Trump leaves open possibility of further sanctions on Iran
The US president said "very draconian sanctions" were being considered
Read more
Zelensky’s position threatened most since 2022 by Fyodorov’s comment — WSJ
According to the publication, Mikhail Fyodorov’s words are interpreted in Kiev "as the opening gambit in a potential run for the presidency"
Read more
Russia’s key task is transition to sustainable economic development model — Novak
According to the Russian deputy prime minister, this is precisely what the structural transformation plan is aimed at
Read more
Situation in Middle East does not critically impact Norilsk Nickel’s supply logistics
Vice President Anton Berlin said that ships take about three weeks longer to sail, and freight costs are slightly higher
Read more
Ukraine's cabinet initiates suspensions of Sense Bank leaders amid scandal
The bank is mentioned in newly released recordings by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Read more
US establishes corridor in Strait of Hormuz for covertly transporting oil — news outlet
According to sources cited by Axios, between 15 and 20 tankers pass through the strait’s southern channel along the coast of Oman every day, exporting roughly half of the pre-war level of oil from the Middle East
Read more
Almost all recent illegal migrants leave Ceuta for Morocco — Foreign Ministry
According to the press release, illegally entering Spain through Ceuta or Melilla does not grant the right to remain in the country, enter mainland Spain, or travel freely across Europe
Read more
US remains main threat to North Korea’s security — Kim Jong Un’s sister
Kim Yo Jong also noted that Pyongyang attaches no significance to the reduction in joint military exercises with South Korea announced by US President Donald Trump
Read more
Number of injured in chairlift collapse in Russia’s Nalchik climbs to eight
It was clarified that two of those injured had been discharged following a medical checkup
Read more