MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Vatican Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations Paul Richard Gallagher's visit to Moscow on August 25-28 could lead to "positive shifts" across various negotiating tracks, and Russia will await interesting proposals from him, Federation Council Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Grigory Karasin told TASS.

He noted that Russia welcomes visits by foreign officials and politicians who come to reach agreements rather than seek as much media exposure as possible.

"Therefore, I think we will view this gentleman's visit positively and await specific, interesting proposals from him, or perhaps assessments of the current situation <...>. We hope that the visit will lead to positive shifts or, at the very least, create a backdrop for common sense to make further progress," Karasin said.

According to him, this is particularly important amid NATO's "utter hopelessness" as well as that of the Kiev regime, which is "wholly controlled" by the alliance.