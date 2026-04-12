Russia seeks sustainable peace in Ukraine conflict — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. Russia seeks sustainable peace in the Ukraine conflict, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TV reporter Pavel Zarubin.

"We want sustainable peace, and sustainable peace can be established once we ensure our interests and achieve the goals we set at the very beginning. It could be done as early as today if Zelensky made the necessary decisions," he stressed. "As soon as these decisions are made, the situation will return to a peaceful course," Peskov added.

He emphasized that Russia would continue its special military operation until Zelensky made those decisions.

"The [Ukraine] process is currently on hold. We understand this because our American colleagues are very busy," the Kremlin spokesman noted.