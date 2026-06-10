Russian market for LLM protection solutions may exceed $13.89 mln in 2026

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The Russian market for solutions designed to protect workflows involving large language models (LLM) may exceed 1 bln rubles ($13.89 mln) by the end of 2026. The forecast was shared with TASS by Orion soft, a developer of an infrastructure software ecosystem for enterprise businesses.

The company noted that the active adoption of generative AI in the corporate environment is creating new risks, both infrastructural and security-related. According to Orion soft’s estimates, the AI Security market in Russia remains at an early stage of development.

Nikita Vekesser, product lead for StarGuard AI at Orion soft, said that demand for AI protection solutions will grow at an accelerated pace over the next 12-18 months. He identified regulatory requirements, the growing number of AI assistants, and the expansion of agent-based systems as the key drivers of growth.