US redirected 20 vessels since resumption of naval blockade of Iran — CENTCOM

NEW YORK, July 29. /TASS/. The United States has redirected 20 ships since the resumption of the blockade of Iran's seaports, said the Central Command of the US Armed Forces (CENTCOM).

"CENTCOM forces continue to strictly enforce the US blockade against Iran. As of July 29 CENTCOM has redirected 20 commercial vessels, disabled two, and boarded two," it said on X.

Earlier, CENTCOM said that over 20 US ships are operating in the Middle East. The United States resumed the naval blockade of Iran on July 14.