VIENNA, July 29. /TASS/. Austria maintains bashful silence about Ukrainian terrorist attacks on civilian facilities in Russia, Moscow’s Ambassador to Vienna Andrey Grozov said.

"We have to point out once again that Austrian officials and media outlets continue to ‘express concern’ over alleged strikes by the Russian Armed Forces on civilian targets in Ukraine. We have repeatedly said that Russia never uses weapons against Ukrainian civilian targets. However, Austria maintains bashful silence when it comes to Ukrainian terrorist attacks on homes, civilian infrastructure and transport vehicles in Russia," the envoy said in comments obtained by TASS.

Grozov noted that "Russia has not seen Austria" show any reaction to heinous crimes committed by the Ukrainian military, which blatantly violate international humanitarian law. "Vienna has remained completely indifferent to the deliberate act of terrorism against an academic building and dormitory of the Lugansk Pedagogical University’s Vocational College in Starobelsk, where students aged between 16 to 20 were staying - an inhuman attack that killed 21 young people," the diplomat added.

Grozov also called on Australian officials and journalists "to show a public and unequivocal reaction to deadly attacks carried out by the Ukrainian armed forces." "We believe that their remaining silent about Kiev’s crimes amounts to encouraging terrorism and condoning violations of international law in the conflict," the Russian ambassador concluded.