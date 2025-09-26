Russia, Myanmar sign peaceful nuclear roadmap — Rosatom

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Rosatom signed a roadmap with Myanmar for cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy for 2025-2026, the state corporation's press service reported adding that the document was signed on the sidelines of the World Atomic Week forum.

On Friday, as part of the forum, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev met with Acting President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing. At the meeting the parties discussed bilateral cooperation in training personnel for Myanmar's nuclear industry, as well as the further development of the national regulatory framework for bilateral cooperation necessary for the successful implementation of the project for the construction of a land-based small nuclear power plant. To structure further work in all areas of mutual interest, a roadmap for cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy for 2025-2026 was signed, the Rosatom press service reported.

In March 2025, the Russian Federation and the Republic of the Union of Myanmar signed an intergovernmental agreement on the principles of cooperation in the construction of a land-based small nuclear power plant. The agreement regulates the terms and main areas of cooperation between the parties as part of the implementation of the 110 MW NPP project, with the possibility of further expansion to 330 MW, and represents an important stage in the development of the partnership between Russia and Myanmar in nuclear energy.