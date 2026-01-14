MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Two Ukrainian anti-corruption agencies brought charges of bribing lawmakers against Yulia Timoshenko, the leader of the Batkovshchina party, on Wednesday morning, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

According to the Ukrainian news portal, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) brought the charges.

Earlier reports said the office of Timoshenko’s party in Kiev was raided last night in the Verkhovna Rada bribery case.

Timoshenko who is facing up to 10 years behind bars said she denied all charges against her.

The former Ukrainian head of government already served a sentence under ex-Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich. On October 11, 2011, she was sentenced to seven years in prison for abusing her mandate in discussing natural gas contracts with Russia. She was released by decision of the Verkhovna Rada on February 22, 2014 following a coup in Ukraine.

Timoshenko held the post of Ukrainian prime minister in 2007-2010 and ran for president in the 2010, 2014 and 2019 elections. She came third in the latter presidential race, garnering 13.4% of the votes. She is the leader of one of the country’s largest opposition parties.