THE HAGUE, February 27. /TASS/. New Dutch Defense Minister Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius has said that she doesn’t rule out sending the country’s troops to Ukraine after peace agreements are reached.

"I don’t exclude such a possibility. But, like my predecessor, I am in no hurry to say 'yes' or 'no,' because this issue requires thorough consideration," she told the De Telegraaf newspaper after the first meeting of the new cabinet of Prime minister Rob Jetten.

According to Yesilgoz-Zegerius, when exploring this option, it is necessary to take into account the concrete situation, the operation’s format and the relevant mandate. As of now, in her words, The Hague’s priority is military support for Kiev and ensuring security of The Netherlands.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said in April 2025 that EU and NATO countries were looking, in the Coalition of the Willing format, at sending troops to Ukraine after a ceasefire in the format of a monitoring, peacekeeping or deterrence mission or to reinforce Ukraine’s army. According to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, London and Paris plan to form a ‘peacekeeping force’ of from 10,000 to 30,000 troops. On August 30, 2025, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov slammed the Coalition of the Willing’s actions are being geared to derail Ukrainian settlement efforts. Earlier, he said in an interview with NBC News that it would be unacceptable for Russia if Ukraine’s security was guaranteed through foreign military intervention in any part of Ukraine.