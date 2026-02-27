US, Iranian technical groups to begin consultations in Vienna on March 2 — minister

TEHRAN, February 27. /TASS/. US and Iranian technical teams will begin consultations in Vienna on March 2, with the next round of talks expected in less than a week, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"It was decided that starting from Monday, technical groups will launch technical consultations in Vienna, at the headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Organization, with the participation of the organization’s experts," the minister told the Iranian media following the recent round of indirect talks with the US in Geneva.

In his words, the sides plan to reconcile technical aspects with political demands.

"Also, a decision was made that the next round of negotiations will be held very soon, possibly less than a week later," Araghchi said.