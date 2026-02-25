MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump could end the Ukrainian conflict in 24 hours if he issued a particular ultimatum to Vladimir Zelensky, the leader of the Workers Party of Britain, George Galloway, told TASS.

"He could end the war tomorrow, as he promised to do, by telling Zelensky this: there is an aircraft at the airport, its propellers are turning, its hold is filled with all the money you stole. You can get on that aircraft and fly to a very pleasant exile in Miami. I'll even be your neighbor. But if you don't get on the aircraft, the aircraft will leave with all the money you stole, and you will end up, as [Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry] Medvedev just warned, hanging upside down like Mussolini in a public square," the politician said.

According to him, "that simple statement would have Zelensky running for the airport." "Trust me, he doesn't want to die in his elevator heels without spending all that money he stole," Galloway noted.

"Until Trump does that, the war will continue. And he's still getting American weapons. It's just that the Europeans are having to pay for them. But there's no difference to the conduct of the war," he emphasized.