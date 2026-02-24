Macron acknowledges lack of unity in 'coalition of willing' on guarantees to Kiev — AFP

PARIS, February 24. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron has acknowledged the lack of support for his planned guarantees to Kiev among the partners in the "coalition of the willing," AFP reported.

Macron called on the members of the coalition to "withdraw their objections" against security guarantees for Ukraine "to simplify planning of the measures."

"It is extremely important to implement everything we have agreed upon on schedule so that the plans inspire confidence," the agency quoted him as saying.

Macron also called it important to continue peace talks, but at the same time said he was "skeptical about the prospects for a quick agreement."

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that he did not see any willing figures in Europe who would work for a sustainable settlement in Ukraine.