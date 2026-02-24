Russian drones neutralize Ukrainian sabotage group in Zaporozhye Region — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Attack drone operators of the Battlegroup East forces neutralized a Ukrainian reconnaissance and sabotage group in the special military operation zone in the Zaporozhye Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"While carrying out combat missions, Battlegroup East’s unmanned aerial vehicle units identified and eliminated a reconnaissance and sabotage group of the Ukrainian armed forces attempting to covertly advance deeper into the Battlegroup East area of responsibility," the statement reads.

The ministry added that the enemy personnel’s movements in a woodland belt were spotted by airborne intelligence assets during the hours of darkness. Using ground cover and folds in the terrain, the subversive elements attempted to covertly approach the positions of Russian units to mine ammunition supply routes, the Defense Ministry noted.

"The target coordinates were immediately transmitted to the command post. FPV drones and unmanned aerial vehicles with ammunition release systems got airborne to destroy the enemy. Strike drone operators of the unmanned systems troops hit the enemy infantry groups with precision strikes. The targets’ destruction was recorded in real-time mode," the ministry concluded.