Russia needs victory, but its cost matters — Medvedev

MOSCOW, February 23. /TASS/. Russia is striving for victory, but the price of that victory matters, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said.

"Take care of yourselves, take care of your loved ones, because we need victory, but the price of victory matters," Medvedev said in a conversation with military personnel. A video of the remarks was published on his Telegram channel.

He added that he Kiev regime is gradually beginning to realize the position and circumstances it currently faces. Medvedev noted that the Ukrainian side, in general, is hearing what Russia is stating regarding its position, but has yet to provide a response. "One thing I can say: in my view, a certain understanding of the situation they are in is gradually coming [to the Kiev regime]," Medvedev said.

The continuation of hostilities serves as a guarantee of survival for certain leaders of the Kiev regime, Medvedev said. He noted that, in his view, the Ukrainian side is gradually beginning to realize the situation it finds itself in.

"But for part of that state’s leadership, however we may describe them and whatever epithets we may use, we understand that the continuation of military action is the continuation of their own lives, to put it plainly," Medvedev emphasized.