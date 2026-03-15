Washington rules out 2003 Iraqi scenario in Iran — US diplomat

NEW YORK, March 15. /TASS/. The United States’ military operation against Iran will not escalate into a large-scale intervention like the one in Iraq in 2003, US Permanent Representative to the United Nations Mike Waltz said.

"I'm confident that this isn't going to be another 2003 Iraq. There are not going to be hundreds of thousands of troops occupying urban areas somewhere, certainly not Tehran," he told Fox News.

At the same time, he did not rule out that the Pentagon may stage a pinpoint ground operation if need be. "But if the President [of the US Donald Trump] has to dedicate limited options, very focused, very targeted options, I'm confident that's something that the Pentagon can and will provide him," he said.

US Vice President JD Vance said earlier that unlike the campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq, this time the United States sets clear goals of its military operations. Trump also said that Washington doesn’t want to see the Iraqi scenario in Iran.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.