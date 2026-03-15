{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
US-Israeli strikes on Iran

Washington rules out 2003 Iraqi scenario in Iran — US diplomat

Mike Waltz did not rule out a pinpoint ground operation

NEW YORK, March 15. /TASS/. The United States’ military operation against Iran will not escalate into a large-scale intervention like the one in Iraq in 2003, US Permanent Representative to the United Nations Mike Waltz said.

"I'm confident that this isn't going to be another 2003 Iraq. There are not going to be hundreds of thousands of troops occupying urban areas somewhere, certainly not Tehran," he told Fox News.

At the same time, he did not rule out that the Pentagon may stage a pinpoint ground operation if need be. "But if the President [of the US Donald Trump] has to dedicate limited options, very focused, very targeted options, I'm confident that's something that the Pentagon can and will provide him," he said.

US Vice President JD Vance said earlier that unlike the campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq, this time the United States sets clear goals of its military operations. Trump also said that Washington doesn’t want to see the Iraqi scenario in Iran.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.

US-Israeli strikes on Iran
Bahrain downs 125 projectiles, over 200 drones launched from Iran — army statement
The Defense Force says cites figure "since the start of the aggression"
Read more
Russian team is third in medal standings at Paralympic Games
Russian athletes have won eight gold, one silver, and three bronze medals
Read more
Press review: US eyes unblocking Strait of Hormuz as Israel moves to expand ops in Lebanon
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, March 13th
Read more
Middle East conflict may lead to 70% drop in oil production, expert says
Even if Russia provides additional supplies, importers will be able to offset only part of the potential losses, Aditya Saraswat noted
Read more
Oil supplies to decline in March to their lowest since 2022 due to Middle East conflict
The decline in the Middle East will be partially offset by higher production in non-OPEC+ countries, Kazakhstan, and Russia, the IEA added
Read more
Drone attack on Moscow becomes largest this year — TASS calculations
On-duty air defenses destroyed 65 drones in less than 12 hours
Read more
Many countries want to buy oil from Russia following relaxation of US sanctions — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that the markets are indeed vast
Read more
Flights between Russia, Iran resume after two-week suspension
Rosaviatsiya announced that the ban on Russian airliners using the airspace of Iraq, Iran, and Jordan had been lifted
Read more
Zakharova says Russia needs no analogues of foreign music awards
According to the diplomat, there are time-tested awards in Russia that "resonate all over the world"
Read more
Russia's Black Sea Fleet celebrates its birthday
Russia's Black Sea Fleet is considered to have been founded on May 13, 1783, together with its principal base, the city of Sevastopol
Read more
Russian UAV control unaffected by shutdown of foreign comms terminals — Defense Ministry
According to the ministry, UAVs of the Russian unmanned systems forces continue to engage enemy weapons, equipment, military facilities, and personnel on a daily basis
Read more
Gazprom warns Europe about problems ahead of upcoming gas storing season
Currently, underground storage facilities in Germany, France, and the Netherlands are filled to 18.1%, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller told
Read more
Russia sets sights on returning to Venus with 2036 Venera mission
First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said that Russia will move in this direction first
Read more
Russia negotiating with US on Ukraine, tense work underway — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, the process is difficult and time-consuming
Read more
French politician demand Paris halt aid to Ukraine other threats to Hungarian PM
Not a single euro, not a single [unit] of weapons, not a single French soldier for Ukraine, wrote Leader of the French party The Patriots Florian Philippot
Read more
Russian Pacific Fleet ships detachment departs Thilawa port in Myanmar after business call
The Pacific Fleet navy men spent several days sightseeing in Yangon and held a number of joint sporting events with Myanmar sailors
Read more
Russian ties with US are based on realistic assessments of their moves — diplomat
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Moscow has taken note of Washington’s move to admit the previous administration’s Russophobic mistakes
Read more
Aggression against Iran divides US administration — Mehr
According to the agency, there us no consensus in the objectives, scale, and consequences of the operation against Iran in the White House
Read more
US to reinstate sanctions on Russian oil when market stabilizes — Trump
The US President stressed that he wants "to have oil for the world"
Read more
OSCE says seeing no signs of de-escalation in eastern Ukrainian regions
Read more
Russia ready to pump oil via Druzhba pipeline — ambassador to Slovakia
Sergey Andreyev emphasized that Kiev's claims that Russia is allegedly attacking Druzhba are not true
Read more
Iran dismisses Ukraine’s drone support to US as 'a joke' — diplomat
Earlier, Vladimir Zelensky announced sending drone teams to the Middle East, namely Qatar, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia
Read more
Russia’s latest missile frigate enters state trials
The frigate is set to be delivered to the Russian Navy this year
Read more
White House doesn’t expect serious harm to US economy from Middle East conflict
Kevin Hassett, director of the National Economic Council at the White House acknowledged however that the US administration will have to find solutions to a range of economic problems stemming from the Middle East conflict
Read more
US may soon attack Cuba, but with little chances of success — expert
Washington views Cuba as a zone of exclusively American interests, and this 'island of freedom' clearly doesn’t align with Washington’s vision of an autonomous actor, Farhad Ibragimov noted
Read more
Washington rules out 2003 Iraqi scenario in Iran — US diplomat
Mike Waltz did not rule out a pinpoint ground operation
Read more
US looking for ways to end war with Iran, IRGC claims
Spokesman Ali Mohammad Naini says "the enemy is in disarray, and within its leadership, there are accusations of a lack of strategy"
Read more
Afghanistan to expand range of goods exported to Russia — deputy PM Overchuk
"We are interested in Afghan exports of agriculture products to our market," Alexey Overchuk said
Read more
UK actor John Elford dies in prison while serving sentence for sexual assault
The cause of death is currently unknown, The Guardian reported
Read more
Referendum in Kazakhstan considered valid as voter turnout exceeds 50%
This referendum included 12,461,796 citizens on the voter lists
Read more
Trump says he is not satisfied by terms of possible deal with Iran
The US President did not specify the details.
Read more
Trump-Musk clash costs both hefty sums in one day — media
According to the news outlet, Elon Musk remains the world’s richest businessman, but his fortune declined by $33.9 billion
Read more
Maduro vows full effort to protect Venezuela’s sovereignty under any circumstances
The Venezuelan president stated that the United States is seeking a regime change in the Bolivarian Republic "to impose a puppet government that will turn the country with its natural resources into a colony"
Read more
Russian stocks down as main trading session opens
The yuan exchange rate was up by 3.1 kopecks at 10.999 rubles.
Read more
France, Belgium oppose ban on gas imports from Russia to EU — Politico
Representatives of French and Belgian governments said that they need “more reassurances on the economic and legal consequences of the move before making a decision”
Read more
Mongolia to buy 100% of petroleum products from Russia — vice minister
The situation in the Strait of Hormuz is driving up oil prices and could impact Mongolia, Mongolian Vice Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Begzsuren Enkhtuvshin added
Read more
Global markets now in dire need of Russian oil — Kremlin
Earlier, the US lifted sanctions on the sale of oil and petroleum products from Russia loaded onto ships before March 12
Read more
All of Russia’s latest weapons tested in Syria, says defense chief
The deliveries of the latest weaponry to Russian troops have increased substantially lately, Sergey Shoigu pointed out
Read more
Rhinoceros's skull, confiscated from smugglers, exhibited at museum on Krasin icebreaker
Woolly rhinoceroses were widespread on the plains of Europe and Asia during the Ice Age and became extinct due to climate change 8-14 thousand years ago
Read more
Street artist Banksy born under name of Robin Gunningham — Reuters
According to the news agency, the artist changed his name as he grew up
Read more
US aircraft carriers prove ineffective in Middle East conflict — expert
The use of aircraft carriers proved costly and ineffective because they could be deployed relatively safely only outside the range of precision weapons, expert with the Institute of Law and National Security at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration Alexander Stepanov told
Read more
Russian Finance Ministry to hold federal loan bonds auctions on June 4
Bids for the auctions can be submitted via the Moscow Exchange or the St. Petersburg Currency Exchange
Read more
TotalEnergies' LNG terminal in Le Havre to be closed by the court’s ruling
According to the Ecology for Le Havre association, the facility has not received deliveries for over a year
Read more
Russian skier Bagiyan wins third gold at Paralympics
The Russian Paralympian accompanied by her guide Sergey Sinyakin raced the distance in 43 minutes 59.1 seconds
Read more
It is essential to sustain Russia’s economic growth at least at 2%
President of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs Alexander Shokhin stressed the importance of accounting for external factors that could adversely impact the economy
Read more
Slovak PM doubts that Zelensky will ever resume oil supplies via Druzhba pipeline
Zelensky is not interested in oil reaching Slovakia and Hungary, Robert Fico says
Read more
Russia testing AI-based Svod drone in special military operation zone
The Svod is a separate line of UAVs with an improved system for intelligent guidance, tracking, and autonomous target engagement
Read more
Russia rolls out first flight prototype of state-of-the art Okhotnik heavy strike drone
The drone’s serial deliveries to the troops are due to begin from 2024
Read more
Tehran, Washington were able to make good progress prior to attacks — Iran’s top diplomat
Washington seems to have misinterpreted the stance of the Islamic Republic, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said
Read more
Europe’s gas stocks replenishment slower than usual, situation becomes tense
According to Gazprom, 8.9 bln cubic meters of gas were injected into European UGS facilities in May, which 1.1 bln cubic meters less than the average for that month over the past ten years
Read more
New anti-Russian sanctions ready, need to be approved by Congress, Trump — envoy
US Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg emphasized that the restrictions are aimed primarily at Russian oil exports
Read more
Russia’s frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov conducts gun practice at Milan 2026 exercise
Russian sailors also practiced anti-submarine warfare missions and joint operations with carrier-based aircraft
Read more
Russia’s nuclear-powered submarine Kazan conducts missile-firing exercise in Barents Sea
The Northern Fleet reported that, according to live recording data, the Oniks missile’s warhead hit the sea target
Read more
Press review: Iran won't compromise with US as Russia offers lifeline in Mideast crisis
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, March 10th
Read more
Ukraine loses around 1,135 troops in special op zone in one day
Russian air defenses shot down 10 guided bombs and 285 fixed-wing drones of the Ukrainian army over the past day
Read more
Russian oil supplies to global markets stabilize them — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said "Russian oil is essential"
Read more
Traffic on Crimean Bridge is in standard operational mode — Russian Ministry of Transport
"Traffic on the Crimean Bridge was temporarily halted twice earlier in the day, but the closures did not cause serious difficulties for drivers," according to the statement
Read more
Trump surprised by Zelensky’s reluctance to strike deal on Ukraine
The US leader also added that "Vladimir Zelensky is far more difficult to make a deal with"
Read more
American sailors set fire to USS Gerald R. Ford to avoid fighting — Iranian army
On March 12, the US Naval Forces Central Command reported that a fire broke out on board the USS Gerald R. Ford
Read more
Russia hails OPCW’s course toward normalizing situation around Syrian dossier
"We welcome Qatar’s efforts toward establishing cooperation with the Syrian interim government and the appointment of Syria’s permanent representative to the OPCW," Kirill Lysogorsky said
Read more
Ukraine delivers missile strike on Belgorod Region, power facilities damaged
According to preliminary information, there were no casualties
Read more
Conflict with Iran not to last for months, White House says
The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28
Read more
Doctors examine 3 children whose mother died in shelling of Rylsk in Kursk Region
According to Alexander Khinshtein, the children will be promptly provided with clothing and money to buy other necessities
Read more
Iran used hypersonic missile to attack Haifa — news agency
Medium-range ballistic missiles Emad, Ghadr and Kheibar Shekan were used to strike the territory of Israel
Read more
Lavrov says he discussed military cooperation with his Eritrean counterpart
"This is an important aspect of our cooperation, particularly taking into account the situation near the Horn of Africa and ongoing tensions between the regional players there," the top diplomat said
Read more
Kamaz forecasts sales of 40,000-60,000 heavy haulers in Russia this year
Even the market decline by a factor of two compared to the abnormally high year of 2023 to 60,000 units conforms to levels before the crisis, Deputy CEO of the Russian truck maker Anton Saraikin said
Read more
Yemeni Houthis threaten to block Bab el-Mandeb Strait in support of Iran
The first measure could be the official declaration of a naval blockade against the United States and the Zionist regime, an official of the Houthi military forces, Abed al-Thawr said
Read more
Russia, China discuss prospects for cooperation in all sectors of fuel, energy complex
Cooperation in the coal industry was also discussed
Read more
Russian cutting-edge missile frigate enters final stage of shipbuilders’ trials
The Project 22350 first serial-produced frigate Admiral Kasatonov displaces 5,000 tonnes and is 135 meters long
Read more
Russian shipbuilders deliver 19 ships, three subs to Navy in 2025
Head of the Russian Presidential Directorate for State Defense Industry Policy Viktor Yevtukhov emphasized that domestic innovative solutions were used in the construction of each ship
Read more
Russian shipbuilders to float out 1st crewless vessel in 2020
The breakthrough vessel Pioneer-M will operate all year round in the Black and Azov Seas
Read more
Oreshnik’s launch is sudden, undetectable by satellites — analyst
The range of the Oreshnik system is up to 5,500 kilometers
Read more
Ukrainian attack kills civilian, leaves another six injured in Russia’s Kursk Region
Acting Governor Alexander Khinshtein said the attack left three underage children without their mother, and the authorities will provide the family with all necessary assistance
Read more
Russian Consulate General in Iran’s Isfahan suspends operations
Information on the resumption of consular services will be provided later
Read more
Pacific Fleet frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov calls at Vietnamese port
Representatives of the Russian Embassy in Vietnam and the Vietnamese Naval Base Command met the Russian sailors on arrival
Read more
Daniil Medvedev advances to Indian Wells Masters finals
In the final, he will face Jannik Sinner, who is ranked number two in ATP standings
Read more
EU moves to prolong its Russia blacklist until mid-September
According to the document, "In the context of the sanctions' review, the Council also decided not to renew the listings of two individuals and to remove five deceased persons from the list"
Read more
Russian Army to receive 20 latest Armata tanks by yearend
According to Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko, "65 T-90M Proryv’ serial-produced tanks" will also be handed over to the troops this year
Read more
Zaporozhye NPP CEO slams Ukraine’s attack on Energodar as indirect ceasefire violation
By attacking the nuclear plant’s satellite city, the Kiev regime sought to exert "colossal psychological pressure" on the city residents, the nuclear power plant’s employees, and specialists involved in repair works, Yury Chernichuk stressed
Read more
While Europe is preparing for war, Hungary will remain island of security — Orban
Hard times are coming, the Hungarian Prime Minister noted
Read more
Russia’s Provod fiber-optic drones effectively deployed in special military op zone
The drones are equipped with coils of 25, 30, and 36 kilometers
Read more
Afghanistan’s losses in confrontation with Pakistan exceed 1,500 — Pakistani minister
More than 912 others were injured, Attaullah Tarar noted
Read more
Hungarian experts return from Kiev without access to Druzhba pipeline
Ukrainian authorities also refused them meetings at the Energy Ministry on the issue of resuming supplies of Russian oil
Read more
Israel plans to continue operation against Iran for at least three weeks — IDF
The IDF's actions are determined not by the schedule, but by the completion of assigned tasks, said spokesman Brigadier General Efi Defrin
Read more
Kazakhstan to vote on new constitution
The amendments were proposed by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in September 2025
Read more
US president says several countries ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
When asked whether the US Navy would start escorting ships through the strait, Donald Trump said that "it’s possible"
Read more
Iran uses solid-fuel ballistic missiles to attack Israel — IRGC
Among the targets were "places of the deployment of American soldiers in the region"
Read more
Nissan filed applications for trademarks in Russia — patent authority
Registration will be under classes of the International Classification of Goods and Services
Read more
Russian captain of Sea Owl I tanker placed under arrest in Sweden
He is suspected of using forged documents
Read more
Organizers of Paralympic Games in Italy hand over Paralympic flag to France
The next Paralympic Games are to take place in March 2030
Read more
S-300 air defense systems assume combat duty in Belarus as part of army inspection
The unit will practice a series of training exercises, including the destruction of aerial targets
Read more
Moscow Military District training system built on special military operation experience
The training facilities and equipment are tailored to the needs of trainees and are constantly upgraded to simulate real combat situations and develop relevant skills
Read more
Under Netanyahu, Israel will always be looking for external enemy — top Turkish diplomat
Hakan Fidan also criticized the Jewish state’s politics on Syria, including its strikes on military facilities and the decision to seize control of a swath of land in southern Syria
Read more
Ukraine may consider a complete ban on transit flights of Russian airlines — ministry
Earlier on Thursday, the Deputy Infrastructure Minister Vladimir Omelyan told reporters that Kiev may completely ban air transit for Russia
Read more
Russia promises to show its best at Expo 2020 in Dubai
Earlier in an interview with TASS, Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Alexey Gruzdev expressed confidence that Expo 2020 would give a powerful impetus to trade and economic relations between Russia and the UAE
Read more
IRGC conducts new strikes on US targets in Middle East
The IRGC said it intends to continue striking US and Israeli "targets, centers, and interests" until "the enemy surrenders."
Read more
Russia’s Finance Ministry seeks to approve long-term budget until 2030
“We’ve already started this work and plan to submit a draft budget to the government for consideration in July,” Finance Minister said
Read more
Israel threatens with ‘sevenfold’ strike in response to Ben Gurion shelling
Previously, the Israel Defense Forces delivered strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen about three months ago
Read more
Rusagro group increases total revenue by 23% to $3.47 bln in first 9 months
In Q3 2025, Rusagro’s consolidated revenue before intersegment eliminations grew due to the implementation of growth projects and improvements in operational efficiency across all business segments
Read more
Iran’s new supreme leader in good health, in charge of state affairs – foreign minister
The situation in Iran is stable, Abbas Araghchi said
Read more
Slovak PM plans to attend VE-Day celebrations in Moscow
Robert Fico attended the Victory Parade in Moscow on May 9. 2025
Read more