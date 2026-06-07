Russia, Ukraine to exchange documents needed for payments to citizens

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. The ombudsmen of Russia and Ukraine agreed upon the exchange of documents needed for nationals of both countries to receive payments, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova said in an interview with Vesti news program.

"In Ukraine and in Russia, due to the fact that we do not have diplomatic relations between countries, if a fighter from either side dies, and his parents lived in another country and even died, we cannot pay them all the money and they cannot pay if there are no certificates," Lantratova said. "Certificates cannot be obtained due to lack of relations. We have agreed that we will be such a channel for interaction and the transfer of these certificates," she added.

Lantratova noted that the Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmitry Lubinets expressed his readiness to help in this process.