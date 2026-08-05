MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Soldiers of the 110th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 51st Combined Arms Army of the Center battlegroup have identified Polish mercenaries in the Ukrainian army wearing NATO uniforms during battles for the settlement of Krasnoyarskoye (DPR), UAV operator Ilya Gavazin told the Zvezda TV channel.

"Polish mercenaries were identified by their NATO uniforms, patches, and Polish rifles. There were three of them there at the time. They were attacked by our attack drones and they had to flee through the forest," he said.

It is noted that the mercenaries tried to escape from Krasnoyarskoye as soon as Russian troops entered the area, but were intercepted by operators of attack UAVs.

On July 30, the Defense Ministry said that Russia's Battlegroup Center had liberated the settlement of Krasnoyarskoye in the DPR.