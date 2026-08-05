Fire at Wildberries sorting center occurs in Tula Region during Ukraine’s UAV attack

TULA, August 5. /TASS/. A fire at a Wildberries sorting center occurred in the Tula region after a drone crash, the region's governor Dmitry Milyaev reported on his Max channel.

"A UAV fell on the territory of the Wildberries sorting center, causing a fire," he wrote.

"According to operational information, damage was recorded in two apartment buildings in the Venevsky district, as well as at two industrial facilities in Novomoskovsk and the Uzlovsky district," the head of the region noted.

"Tonight, our region once again became a target of Ukrainian drones. During the drone threat, units of the Russian Defense Ministry destroyed 107 Ukrainian UAVs," he added.