Air defenses destroy eight Ukrainian drones in Kaluga Region, no casualties reported

KALUGA, August 4. /TASS/. Russia’s air defense forces have destroyed eight Ukrainian drones over five municipalities in the Kaluga Region, while preliminary reports indicate there are no casualties or damage, Governor Vladislav Shapsha reported on his Max channel.

"During the day, air defense forces destroyed eight unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the Borovsky, Maloyaroslavetsky, Sukhinichsky, and Ulyanovsky municipal districts, as well as on the outskirts of Obninsk. <…> According to preliminary information, there are no casualties or damage to infrastructure," he wrote.

According to Shapsha, emergency response teams are working at the sites of crashed intercepted drones.