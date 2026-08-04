Death toll among minors from Kiev’s attack on Gelendzhik up to 4 — ombudswoman

SOLNECHNOGORSK /Moscow Region/, August 4. /TASS/. The death toll among minors from Ukraine’s attack near Gelendzhik has risen to four, Russian childerns’ rights ombudswoman Maria Lvova-Belova said.

"An awful tragedy. Ukraine’s aggression. By now, we have reports about four killed children, three more children are in hospitals. One child has been operated on, two others are being examined, they have shrapnel wounds," she told reporters.

According to earlier reports, the attack on Gelendzhik killed seven people, including three children, and left 58 people injured.