Russia has not conveyed signals to West on Ukraine via Kazakhstan — MFA

ST. PETERSBURG, August 4. /TASS/. The Russian side has not conveyed any signals to the collective West regarding a settlement in Ukraine via Kazakhstan, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told TASS, adding that Moscow maintains direct contact with those capable of influencing the Kiev regime and sees no need to trouble its Kazakhstani friends with this matter.

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on July 25 that he was receiving numerous signals from Europe and the United States regarding the current state of affairs surrounding the conflict in Ukraine. The Russian leader then briefed his Kazakh counterpart in detail on the current situation regarding Ukraine.

Moscow "sees no need to trouble its Kazakhstani friends regarding this matter" or ask them to convey anything to the collective West, Galuzin said on the sidelines of the third Kazakhstan-Russia Media Forum. "We maintain contact and communication directly with those capable of influencing the Kiev regime," he said. "I cannot say that these forces are listening to us closely, but we are continuing our efforts in this direction," the diplomat stressed.

The first Media Forum between Russia and Kazakhstan was held at the TASS headquarters in Moscow in November 2024, marking the agency’s 120th anniversary. The second meeting in this format took place last year in Almaty.