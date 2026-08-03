{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Military operation in Ukraine

Ukrainian army carries out over 1,600 attacks on Russia’s Belgorod Region in past week

Fourteen local residents were killed and over 100 were injured

BELGOROD, August 3. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military carried out over 1,600 attacks on Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region in the past week, killing 14 civilians, Yury Klepikov, speaker of the regional legislature, said.

"The operational situation in the Belgorod Region remains tense. Last week, the Ukrainian armed forces carried out over 1,600 terrorist strikes on the region. Fourteen local residents were killed and over 100 were injured. Sadly, there are children among them," he wrote on Telegram.

Tags
Russia's domestic policyMilitary operation in Ukraine
Military operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces intercept rare Portuguese Tekever AR3 recon drone
The UAV has been transferred to a research institute, where specialists will study its design, technical specifications, and engineering solutions
Read more
Kiev needs to hold Slavyansk, Kramatorsk during NATO summit — expert
Andrey Marochko says Vladimir Zelensky needs to show the West that the Ukrainian army is "doing fine and stable"
Read more
16-year-old Russian Liutova becomes youngest tennis player in 7 years to reach WTA final
Kristina Liutova is currently ranked 229th in the world
Read more
Burnham can't improve Britain's economy, he knows how to make ‘cringe’ videos — Dmitriev
British Prime Minister Andy Burnham cannot present his program to stimulate economic growth, said Russian Presidential Special Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries
Read more
Israel eliminates three radicals in Gaza Strip — IDF
The three terrorists attempted to advance terror attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops, the Israel Defense Forces said
Read more
Ukrainian attack on Yanina vessel nothing but act of maritime piracy — Rosatom CEO
Alexey Likhachev emphasized that this was an ordinary, peaceful container ship sailing in international waters and carrying civilian goods
Read more
US-Iranian conflict likely to be over by year end — Russian senator
Grigory Karasin added that Middle Eastern countries are not comfortable living in a confrontation
Read more
Israeli court bans use of crocodiles to secure prisons with terrorists
According to a report by The Jerusalem Post, the court issued this ruling based on a motion from the animal rights organization Let the Animals Live
Read more
Air defense forces repelled nearly 150 UAVs in Rostov region
In the Millerovsky District, falling UAV debris caused a cable fire on the roof of a grain elevator
Read more
Two firefighting helicopters collide west of Athens, two die — TV
According to the television channel, one of the helicopters caught fire and crashed, while the other one made an emergency landing
Read more
Burevestnik’s range outstrips all other known missile systems — Putin
"It has high precision and hits its targets in designated time," Russian leader added
Read more
Over 35 minors killed, some 300 wounded in Ukraine’s attacks in 2026 — diplomat
"Deliberate strikes against children, their murder, and the wounding of children constitute an appalling war crime committed by Ukrainian monsters," Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador at Large Rodion Miroshnik said
Read more
Fires at Wildberries facilities, 258 drones: aftermath of attacks on Russian regions
According to latest reports, four people were injured
Read more
Ukraine’s attacks on Zaporozhye NPP’s critical facilities create risks to nuclear safety
CEO of Russia’s Rosatom civil nuclear power corporation Alexey Likhachev said earlier that overnight a Ukrainian combat drone hit the gallery connecting all the six power units
Read more
US not getting involved in dispute with EU over Ukraine, but remains key player — diplomat
European leaders need the conflict to continue because they "have not yet finished building their military-industrial complex," Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for the crimes of the Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik noted
Read more
Georgia optimistic about restoring strategic partnership with US — PM
Relations between Tbilisi and Washington became strained in 2024 after Georgia passed a law on foreign agents
Read more
Russian forces eliminate Ukrainian troops, ground robots near Krasny Liman — ministry
Combat footage shows direct hits by FPV drones, destroying several unmanned ground vehicles and taking out Ukrainian troops," the Russian Defense Ministry said
Read more
Kiev troops bombard Donetsk People’s Republic 14 times over past day
Two civilians were reported to sustain wounds
Read more
China calls on US to stop trying spoil China’s relations with Russia over Ukraine
The United States is directly responsible for the hostilities in Ukraine, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian also noted
Read more
Russia’s exports of dairy products gain 14% in volume in January-May 2026
All key dairy categories showed positive growth trends in early 2026
Read more
Kim reports billions in losses for foreign entrepreneurs due to attacks on Wildberries
Terrorist attacks on Wildberries warehouses constitute force majeure events, the founder of Wildberries and head of RWB said
Read more
Trump cancels strike on Iran after compromise proposal on Hormuz Strait operation — TV
According to TV Channel 12, the compromise proposal implies that vessels entering the Persian Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz will stay in Iran’s territorial waters while vessels exiting the waterway will pass through Oman’s territorial waters
Read more
Russian troops strike Ukrainian army’s transport, energy sites over past day — top brass
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,415 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Read more
Iran denies reaching compromise deal with US on opening Strait of Hormuz
There is no agreement on resuming shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and the reports spread on this score are false, the news agency Fars said
Read more
Russia once again being threatened with draconian sanctions — Medvedev
The West’s sanctions policy "assumed a comprehensive, systemic character" in 2014, the Russian Deputy Security Council Chairman noted
Read more
Zelensky complains about air defense missile shortage in light of Russia’s massive strike
Тhe Russian Defense Ministry reported that Kiev facilities producing military equipment for the Ukrainian armed forces had been struck
Read more
Ukraine loses 9,600 troops, mercenaries in special military op zone in past week — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, Russia's Battlegroup Center inflicted the heaviest manpower losses on the enemy
Read more
King of Spain outraged at events in Ceuta — EFE
The monarch said the state must ensure the safety of autonomous cities and prevent the recurrence of such events
Read more
Seven OPEC+ nations to increase daily oil production in September by 188,000 barrels
As follows from the OPEC table, Russia’s quota will be increased by 62,000 barrels a day
Read more
Paks NPP in Hungary to be shut down for first time in 44 years — Magyar
Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar noted that the second-to-last power unit at the Paks NPP will be shut down on August 2 due to a further drop in the Danube's water level
Read more
Russian Maritime Board chief holds talks on maritime logistics cooperation in Algeria
The sides also discussed ensuring security of navigation in the Mediterranean
Read more
Allies not ready to provide US with direct military aid in conflict with Iran — newspaper
Politico noted that "traditional US partners are wary of any direct support until they receive reassurances of a lasting ceasefire – or other promises" from Washington
Read more
US discussing with Ukraine potential transfer of Patriot production technologies — MP
US President Donald Trump said on July 31 that the United States should be very careful with granting licenses to other countries to manufacture its weapons
Read more
Ukraine to lose its Western territories sooner or later — Putin
It may not happen tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, It may take one year, two years, 10 years or 15 years, Russian President said
Read more
Famous Nepalese record-breaking climber die in avalanche in Pakistan
His death was confirmed by Elite Exped, a company co-founded by Nirmal Purja
Read more
US-Saudi nuclear deal hangs on Riyadh signing accord with Israel — Trump
The deal is reportedly for 30 years and is designed to open up wide opportunities for US companies to participate in the Saudi nuclear energy development program
Read more
US redirects 30 vessels amid Iran naval blockade — CENTCOM
According to CENTCOM, more than 20 US naval vessels are deployed in the Middle East
Read more
Russian woman’s body found in suitcase in vicinity of Belgrade: what we know
According to the media outlet, several people, including a Turkish citizen, were detained on suspicion of her murder
Read more
Russian forces hit over 80 vessels involved in cargo deliveries for Ukrainian army in July
Among them were two dry cargo ships, a sea ferry transporting military cargo and a screening boat, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Read more
IN BRIEF: What we know about Ceuta migration crisis and causes behind it
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visited Ceuta as he characterized the influx of migrants as "an attack, a violation of the territorial integrity" of the kingdom
Read more
Armenian president signs decree on appointing Pashinyan as republic’s PM
At the parliamentary elections held in Armenia on June 7, the ruling Civil Contract party led by Nikol Pashinyan gained 49.75% of the electors’ votes
Read more
US, Israel plan to carry out large-scale strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure — TV
Energy infrastructure including power plants and refineries, would likely be targeted
Read more
US still has resources to fuel Ukraine conflict — Russian diplomat
Rodion Miroshnik also pointed out that, at present, keeping the conflict in Ukraine going benefits Washington
Read more
Brent falls below $82 per barrel, first time since July 13
By 10:10 p.m. GMT, August 2, Brent had pared losses to trade at $82.89 a barrel
Read more
15 civilians killed, 51 injured in Ukraine’s attacks on Energodar since late April
Five apartments were destroyed by fire, CEO of Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev said
Read more
245 Ukrainian drones taken down over Russian regions during day
From 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Moscow time Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 245 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned, the Russian defense ministry said
Read more
Russian tennis star Medvedev rises one spot in this week's ATP Rankings
The Russian athlete stands at the sixth place in the ATP Rankings with 3,620 points
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup North downs over 120 Ukrainian UAVs heading to border areas at night
Air defense crews of the Battlegroup North destroyed all the detected UAVs of the Ukrainian army
Read more
Russian Forces intercept rare Portuguese Tekever AR3 recon drone
The UAV has been transferred to a research institute, where specialists will study its design, technical specifications, and engineering solutions
Read more
Russia’s hypersonic missiles are response to US missile shield near its borders — Kremlin
Russia intends to outfit its submarines and surface ships with Tsirkon hypersonic missile systems
Read more
35 vessels redirected by US military since resumption of blockade of Iran — CENTCOM
Disabled 2, and boarded 2, it wrote on X
Read more
At least 14 die, 20 wounded in terror attack in northwestern Pakistan
According to the local police chief, a suicide bomber activated an explosive device after police officers tried to search him at the entrance to the police station near
Read more
Forces in Europe want historical revenge through conflict with Russia — Kremlin
Among the reasons for the Russophobia of European politicians, the Russian Presidential spokesman singled out "historical traditions"
Read more
OPEC+ Monitoring Committee concerned over attacks on global energy infrastructure
The Committee also analyzed the current market situation and "emphasized the essential role of the Declaration of Cooperation in supporting the stability of global energy markets
Read more
Moscow never rejected constructive ideas on Ukrainian settlement — diplomat
Mikhail Galuzin says the Ukrainian side interrupted the negotiations and even cancelled them on its behalf
Read more
At least 19 Palestinians killed in Gaza during day as result of Israel’s operations
Sources in Gaza hospitals told Al Jazeera that 12 people were killed in the city of Gaza in the north of the enclave
Read more
Russia at important point of completing special op — Medvedev
The Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman addressed volunteers of the United Russia Young Guard and the Volunteer Company departing to the special military operation zone
Read more
Russian drone operators hit gas station used by Ukrainian army in Kramatorsk
The station was used in the interests of the Ukrainian army, the Russian defense ministry said
Read more
US sees profits as key foreign policy goal, Russian diplomat says
According to Rodion Miroshnik, the United States is doing everything possible to preserve and strengthen its hegemony
Read more
Further reduction of dollar in currency reserves reasonable for Russia, says ministry
Washington’s continual and uncontrollable printing of dollars is a global problem, the Russian foreign ministry emphasized
Read more
Trump says he agreed to cancel a planned major strike on Iran to reach a deal with Tehran
Donald Trump also stressed that the US is ready "to go against the Islamic Republic of Iran, at levels of Military Terror, Strength, and Power not seen since World War II"
Read more
US, Europe both pursue egoistic intentions in bilateral relations — Russian diplomat
Rodion Miroshnik added that the US and Europe are trying to "deceive European taxpayers and distribute their funds to lobby the interests of particular structures"
Read more
US sharply increases LNG exports to Asia in May
According to the US Energy Department, Asia's share of total US LNG exports rose to 41.3% in May, compared with 30.3% in April
Read more
Press review: Putin-Xi-Trump meeting rumors swirl while Kiev plays Poland against Russia
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, July 31st
Read more
Russian shipbuilders float out latest Project Yasen-M nuclear-powered submarine
The nuclear-powered submarine Ulyanovsk will operate in Russia’s Northern Fleet
Read more
US, Iran to begin negotiations on August 3 — President Trump
The US leader added that the allies "think there’s a deal"
Read more
Drone strike causes fire at logistics facility in Russia’s Vladimir Region
According to preliminary information, there were no casualties
Read more
Ukrainian army carries out over 1,600 attacks on Russia’s Belgorod Region in past week
Fourteen local residents were killed and over 100 were injured
Read more
Putin congratulates Russian paratroopers on Airborne Force Day
Russian President said he was confident that the Airborne Force personnel would accomplish the assigned objectives with honor and make considerable contribution to ensuring Russia’s defense capability
Read more
Press review: Trump, Zelensky hold dubious meeting as Netanyahu tries to kill Iran truce
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, July 29th
Read more
Russia’s first newly-built Tu-160M ‘White Swan’ strategic bomber performs debut flight
Russia’s newly-built Tu-160M strategic missile-carrying bomber has 80% of its equipment upgraded
Read more
Russian forces continue striking port infrastructure, ships used to supply Ukrainian army
Russian forces continued striking Ukrainian transport infrastructure, the Russian defense ministry said
Read more
Russian forces strike Kiev facilities producing missile, drone components — top brass
The Russian Armed Forces struck a facility in Kiev used for the assembly and storage of interceptor drones, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Professor Jeffrey Sachs is right: Ukraine risks losing Odessa, says Duma member
According to Alexey Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Ukraine is losing ground every day
Read more
Press review: Russia offers lifeline on Iran and Trump works art of nuke deal with Saudis
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, July 20th
Read more
Russian forces jit Ukraine’s Pelican radar system in Dnepropetrovsk Region
Pelican radar system was hit with the use of a Geran drone, the Russian defense ministry said
Read more
Nearly 70,000 migrants leave Ceuta back for Morocco — news agency
According to its information, this figure may include migrants who arrived in the city before the influx of undocumented migrants on July 30
Read more
Workers’ Party nominates Lula da Silva candidate for Brazilian president
Incumbent Vice President Geraldo Alckmin will run alongside the Brazilian leader for the vice presidency, the party’s convention decided
Read more
Over 1,000 migrants remaining near center for migrants in Ceuta — agency
According to the EFE agency, the center is overcrowded
Read more
Woman who brought explosive to Moscow eatery could have been unaware of parcel’s contents
All the threats cannot be neutralized, Alpha counter-terror group veteran Sergey Goncharov told
Read more
Russia’s Mariia Zhovner wins gold at European Rowing Championships
The Russian female athlete competing under a neutral status in the lightweight women’s single sculls cleared the distance in 7 minutes and 30.47 seconds
Read more
Ukrainian drone hits site several meters away from reactor unit at Zaporozhye nuke plant
Such actions by the Ukrainian side create direct risks for the nuclear facility, Head of Russia’s Rosatom civil nuclear power corporation Alexey Likhachev said
Read more
IN BRIEF: Three dead, 15 injured: what we know about explosion at cafe in center of Moscow
The police and Russia’s National Guard Rosgvardiya restricted access near the residential high-rise on Kudrinskaya Square, where the blast took place
Read more
US after Europe’s money, technologies, intellect — Russian diplomat
According to Rodion Miroshnik, the Europeans want to use US military and technological capabilities to continue the conflict in Ukraine, and are also interested in energy resources
Read more
Press review: Logic behind Kiev attacks outside Russia and EU fights for sanctions life
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, July 28th
Read more
Implementation of agreement with Lebanon to depend on Hezbollah’s disarmament
"Israel’s security is not a bargaining chip," adviser in the Israeli prime minister’s office Dmitri Gendelman said.
Read more
Moscow mayor conveys condolences to families of persons killed in restaurant blast
The perpetrators of this crime will necessarily be found and will face punishment they deserve, Sergey Sobyanin stressed
Read more
Another batch of Russian humanitarian aid arrives in Iran
Тhe cargoes have been handed over to the Iranian Red Crescent Society, a Dagestan government representative to the Russian trade mission in Iran Andrey Tanayev said
Read more
Donbass Dome system thwarts nearly 140 Ukrainian drone attacks in past week
Ukrainian troops tried to attack a power substation in Donetsk with the use of a FP-2 fixed-wing drone equipped, the Federal Security Service’s department for the Donetsk People’s Republic said
Read more
Press review: US-Iran strike lull short-lived and Telegram's Durov faces terrorism charges
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, July 30th
Read more
West to produce weapons for Ukraine in neighboring NATO countries — expert
According to Alexander Stepanov, the Terminal Autonomy plant destroyed in Kiev was part of a hybrid model
Read more
Russia seeks sustainable peace in Ukraine conflict — Kremlin spokesman
According to Dmitry Peskov, The Ukraine process is currently on hold
Read more
Russia warns Ireland of maritime piracy attempts’ possible consequences — ambassador
Ireland’s recently adopted laws stipulate that the army may board vessels under the pretext of combating violations of the anti-Russian sanctions’ regime
Read more
Top Saudi, Iranian diplomats discuss de-escalation efforts in region
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud stressed that Riyadh is committed to continuing to play its regional role in ensuring security and stability
Read more
US used aerial bomb weighing almost ton to hit apartment building in Iran — NYT
It said that the diameter of the crater and fragments of ammunition indicate the use of a heavy MK-84 aerial bomb
Read more
Mercenaries from six countries fighting alongside Ukraine in Kharkov Region — authorities
According to the official, some of the mercenaries, primarily those from NATO countries, pose themselves as motivated and experienced fighters
Read more
US to assess prospects for resuming Ukraine talks in coming weeks — Rubio
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio asserted that Washington intends to take a number of steps in the coming weeks to assess the prospects for resuming peace talks
Read more
Iran-Oman talks on Strait of Hormuz nearing completion — top Iranian diplomat
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi noted progress in the negotiations
Read more
Teenage girl dies, two more children wounded after Ukraine drone attack in Belgorod Region
Two more girls, of seven and nine years of age, received shrapnel wounds and were taken to a hospital, the region’s acting governor, Alexander Shuvayev said
Read more
Mongolia launches new cargo transportation route between Russia and China — minister
Russian oil products, animal feed, food and other goods are imported through the western border of Mongolia
Read more
Explosion at Moscow cafe kills three people, injures 15 — Interior Ministry
An explosion occurred near a summer cafe at about 08:10 p.m.
Read more