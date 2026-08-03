Ukrainian army carries out over 1,600 attacks on Russia’s Belgorod Region in past week

BELGOROD, August 3. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military carried out over 1,600 attacks on Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region in the past week, killing 14 civilians, Yury Klepikov, speaker of the regional legislature, said.

"The operational situation in the Belgorod Region remains tense. Last week, the Ukrainian armed forces carried out over 1,600 terrorist strikes on the region. Fourteen local residents were killed and over 100 were injured. Sadly, there are children among them," he wrote on Telegram.