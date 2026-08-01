Caspian Pipeline Consortium continues to receive 100,000 tons of oil per day - ministry

ASTANA, August 1. /TASS/. The Caspian Pipeline Consortium, whose infrastructure and tanker fleet used for loading oil were repeatedly attacked by Ukrainian drones in July, is currently receiving 100,000 tons of oil per day, the Kazakh Energy Ministry reported.

"On July 31, the Caspian Pipeline Consortium temporarily suspended operations on the oil pipeline. However, it continues to receive oil from shippers and fill its storage tanks. Since August 1, the volume of oil received has been 100,000 tons per day. Further increases in transport volumes will depend on the timely arrival of tankers for loading at the marine terminal," the ministry said, noting that it is in contact with shippers and the consortium's management.

There were several drone attacks on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium in July. The most recent attack occurred on July 30, when two tankers chartered to load oil were targeted. The consortium’s press office reported that oil shipments were suspended at that time.