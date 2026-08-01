{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Humanitarian aid from Russian company delivered to Venezuela’s La Guaira state

The shipment includes basic necessities and equipment for temporary accommodation centers, including beds, mattresses and disinfectants.

CARACAS, August 1. /TASS/. Humanitarian aid from a Russian company has been delivered to Venezuela’s La Guaira state, which was hardest hit by the devastating June 24 earthquake, Russian Charge d’Affaires Eduard Sokolov told TASS.

"Another shipment of humanitarian aid from a Russian company operating in Venezuela has been delivered to La Guaira state," he said, adding that the state's governor had thanked Russia for its support.

The shipment includes basic necessities and equipment for temporary accommodation centers, including beds, mattresses and disinfectants.

"Russian companies operating in Venezuela have consistently demonstrated a high level of social responsibility by supporting the country's people during difficult times. The delivery of another aid shipment underscores Russian businesses’ solidarity with the Venezuelan people and their readiness to contribute to recovery efforts," the diplomat said.

In July, Russian Emergencies Ministry aircraft delivered more than 35 metric tons of humanitarian aid to Venezuela, including food, tents, basic necessities, motor pumps and medicines.

A powerful earthquake struck Venezuela on June 24. Two earthquakes measuring magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 occurred within 40 seconds of each other. About 1,500 aftershocks were recorded. As of July 25, the death toll stood at 5,546, with 16,740 people injured and 17,907 left homeless. A total of 190 buildings were destroyed and another 856 sustained major damage. More than 23,800 people were staying in 107 temporary shelters, while 6,462 people had been rescued.

Tags
Venezuela
Moscow court seizes Jehovah’s Witnesses’ properties in Russian regions
The court invalidated the deals between the Jehovah’s Witnesses Togliatti and Jehovah’s Witnesses in Sweden regarding 123 real estate properties, including 63 residential and commercial properties with a total area of more than 11,000 square meters
Read more
Russian hockey chief Tretiak urges unbiased CAS approach in Russia’s IIHF case
On July 30, the IIHF announced a decision to extend Russia’s suspension from international tournaments until 2027
Read more
Ukrainian military carries out 39 attacks on residential areas in DPR in past day
Ten civilians were reported injured
Read more
Sanctions against business part of attempts to defeat Russia — Medvedev
The Russian politician expressed confidence that such attempts are doomed to failure
Read more
Ending special military op in 2026 optimal, provided Russia achieves goals — legislator
Grigory Karasin emphasized that Russia stands its ground and wants to "fully accomplish the tasks that were set by the president"
Read more
US pursues own interests in Ukraine settlement — Russian diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik pointed out that US President Donald Trump had repeatedly boasted about ending eight conflicts
Read more
Russian troops liberate 12 communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 1,495 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 16 enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the week, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Restrictions on Pavel Durov unrelated to Telegram — watchdog
At the same time, organizations involved in financial transactions and deals with other property are obliged to freeze assets of those designated as terrorists and extremists in Russia, the federal agency said
Read more
Explosion reported in southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnepropetrovsk
No further details were available
Read more
Denmark proposes suspending Spain's Schengen membership — AFP
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen added that she had already spoken with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who proposed suspending the Schengen Agreement with Spain
Read more
Hamas says disarmament depends on complete withdrawal of Israel from Gaza
The Palestinian radical movement also mentioned the start of the work of an administrative committee, the deployment of international forces and "guarantees of the rights to self-determination, the creation of an independent Palestinian state" as conditions
Read more
World Arm Wrestling Federation reinstates Russia at int’l competitions
Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyarev stated that the decision is aligned with the general course of the international sports community towards the full-fledged return of Russian athletes
Read more
Russian envoy likens migrant influx into Ceuta to fall of Rome
Kirill Dmitriev accompanied his post with Thomas Cole's painting "Destruction" from "The Course of Empire" series and a photograph from Ceuta
Read more
Trump says rare earth deal allows US to take resources it needs from Ukraine
The US leader recalled that it "was a pretty good deal"
Read more
IN BRIEF: What we know about Ceuta migration crisis and causes behind it
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visited Ceuta as he characterized the influx of migrants as "an attack, a violation of the territorial integrity" of the kingdom
Read more
US aware of Iran's nuclear developments without Israel — Trump
The US leader stressed that there is no need for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to publicly state that he intends to reveal something on this topic
Read more
FIFA drops plan to sell World Cup commercial rights stake to investors — newspaper
The controversial plan collapsed following opposition from football officials around the world and a major rift among senior FIFA executives, the newspaper said
Read more
Hundreds of migrants who reached Spain’s Ceuta ask for permission to go back to Morocco
According to the online news website, hundreds of adults and minors have inundated the El Tarajal border checkpoint, asking for permission to voluntarily leave the autonomous Spanish city
Read more
Suspects confess to murder: what is known about disappearance of two Russians in Thailand
The Thai police detained two suspects in connection to the disappearance of the Russian citizens in Pattaya
Read more
Next round of US strikes on Iran could last several days — newspaper
According to the newspaper, Donald Trump has complained to confidants that the memorandum of understanding signed by Washington and Tehran was ultimately meaningless
Read more
Spanish PM blames migration crisis in Ceuta on activities of mafia groups
According to Pedro Sanchez, "mafia groups involved in human trafficking" have exploited a Supreme Court ruling related to the deportation of illegal migrants
Read more
Fire breaks out at Wildberries warehouse in Volgograd
The company said the facility had previously been attacked
Read more
Press review: Logic behind Kiev attacks outside Russia and EU fights for sanctions life
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, July 28th
Read more
Russia’s energy sector cuts import dependence by over 20% since 2014 — expert
According to Alexey Fadeyev, Russian oil and gas companies are developing their own technologies, while government support also plays an important role
Read more
Russian cabinet bans mining in Moscow Region, parts of Kursk Region until 2032
The territories in the Kursk Region subject to restrictions on mining activities include eight municipal districts and the city of Lgov
Read more
Siberian bear medevacked to Moscow diagnosed with traumatic spinal injury
Kuzya the bear was rescued from a fire near Krasnoyarsk
Read more
Kim reports billions in losses for foreign entrepreneurs due to attacks on Wildberries
Terrorist attacks on Wildberries warehouses constitute force majeure events, the founder of Wildberries and head of RWB said
Read more
Russia’s Kazan submarine to fire hypersonic missile first time in 2020
Previously, the hypersonic missile was has only been with a ground launcher
Read more
Polish foreign ministry presents note of protest to Russian ambassador
Polish foreign ministry spokesperson Maciej Wewior noted that it was a very brief, professional meeting
Read more
West to produce weapons for Ukraine in neighboring NATO countries — expert
According to Alexander Stepanov, the Terminal Autonomy plant destroyed in Kiev was part of a hybrid model
Read more
Over 1,000 people went missing in Venezuela during earthquake
Governor Jose Alejandro Teran said that the earthquake affected 8.55% of the state
Read more
Zelensky complains about difficult situation for Ukrainian forces on frontline
According to Zelensky, the situation in the Konstantinovka and Slavyansk areas, as well as in the Zaporozhye Region, is of particular concern to Kiev
Read more
Senior Russian diplomat blames failed EU migration policy for Ceuta crisis
According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, Russia expects Spain to resolve the issue while complying with legal norms and the principles of humanity
Read more
Russia once again being threatened with draconian sanctions — Medvedev
The West’s sanctions policy "assumed a comprehensive, systemic character" in 2014, the Russian Deputy Security Council Chairman noted
Read more
What we know about detention of terrorist organization member for scouting defense sites
According to the FSB, posing as an employee of a logistics and transport company, the detainee conducted reconnaissance of strategically important facilities in seven Russian regions and sent information via messenger to the handlers
Read more
Putin’s trust rating exceeds 70% — pollster
As many as 42.6% of respondents approved the Russian government’s work
Read more
Ukrainian troops run for lives out of Konstantinovka in Donbass — expert
According to Vitaly Kiselev, there was no Ukrainian commanders in the city
Read more
Russian stocks close in the green on Friday
The ruble-denominated MOEX Index increased by 0.75%, he dollar-denominated RTS Index added 1.25%
Read more
US needs to be careful with licenses for production of its weapons — Trump on Ukraine
The US leader said that Washington had not agreed to supply Kiev with either Patriot system technology or Tomahawk cruise missiles, and questioned this possibility
Read more
Explosions reported in Ukrainian capital
No further details were available
Read more
US redirects 30 vessels amid Iran naval blockade — CENTCOM
According to CENTCOM, more than 20 US naval vessels are deployed in the Middle East
Read more
Russian forces hit over 80 vessels involved in cargo deliveries for Ukrainian army in July
Among them were two dry cargo ships, a sea ferry transporting military cargo and a screening boat, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Read more
IN BRIEF: Calls for suspending Schengen Agreement with Spain and pressure on Morocco
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen demanded "swift returns" of migrants from the Spanish city of Ceuta
Read more
Weapons supplies to Kiev fall into European mafia hands — expert
Alexander Stepanov said that it transforms European organized criminal groups and communities into paramilitary combat units equipped to carry out a wider range of tasks
Read more
Italy notifies Brussels of suspending Schengen with Spain for 30 days — source
The emporary reinstatement of border controls will apply to passengers arriving in Italy by sea or air transport as Italy has no land border with Spain
Read more
IN BRIEF: Belarus tips Poland off about plot to attack opposition figure’s children
According to the former operative of Belarus’ State Security Committee, the attack was being planned by former journalist Denis Dashkevich, a member of the Belarusian opposition
Read more
US sees profits as key foreign policy goal, Russian diplomat says
According to Rodion Miroshnik, the United States is doing everything possible to preserve and strengthen its hegemony
Read more
Thousands of migrants flood into Spain’s Ceuta as authorities try to stem tide
The migrant run on Ceuta is the largest since a similar inundation in 2021
Read more
FACTBOX: What to know about possible suspension of Hungary’s Paks nuclear plant
The plant is expected to suspend operations starting August 3
Read more
Georgia’s GDP grows 7.9% year over year in 1H 2026
Growth was recorded in manufacturing, transportation, construction, information and communications, and financial and insurance activities
Read more
Wildberries successfully repelling majority of attacks on its warehouses — Kim
The company has completely overhauled fire safety operations at its warehouses since 2024, the founder of Wildberries and head of RWB said
Read more
Ukrainian attack on Sevastopol kills one civilian — governor
Eleven houses were damaged
Read more
SpaceX turns head as Ukraine uses Starlink for strikes against Russia — expert
According to Dmitry Kuzyakin, the corporation's management deliberately ignores the problem for the sake of political dividends and enormous financial benefits from equipment sales
Read more
Press review: Putin-Xi-Trump meeting rumors swirl while Kiev plays Poland against Russia
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, July 31st
Read more
India sends invitation to Russia for BRICS summit — government source
India holds the presidency of the association this year
Read more
Non-commodity exports from Russia exceed target by 7% in 2025 — ministry
The total volume of non-commodity non-energy exports reached around $163.7 bln
Read more
President says attempt made to seize power in Kyrgyzstan
The country’s leadership has taken "all possible measures to prevent the escalation," according to the president
Read more
Ukrainian positional defense tactics collapsing under Russian army pressure — official
Yevgeny Lisnyak noted that the main problem for the Ukrainian armed forces is the lack of personnel and the quality of reinforcements
Read more
Around 60,000 migrants flood Spain’s Ceuta
According to Spanish media, thousands of migrants swam to Ceuta from Morocco, while others covered the distance on foot
Read more
Kiev shelling people, preventing their evacuation from Konstantinovka — expert
According to Vitaly Kiselev, Kiev "doesn't regard the remaining residents of Konstantinovka as human beings"
Read more
Houthis say eight Saudi tankers change course amid naval blockade
The Houthis added that they would continue enforcing the naval blockade of Saudi Arabia and attacking its vessels wherever possible
Read more
Ukrainian ports handling military cargoes are legitimate targets for Russia — MP
The Russian Defense Ministry regularly reports strikes on Ukrainian ports used for delivering military supplies to the Ukrainian armed forces
Read more
Russian drone operators destroy 120 Ukrainian UAV control posts in Kharkov area over month
According to the chief of Planning and Counter-UAV Operations of the 11th Army Corps, the destruction of Ukrainian UAV control posts helps reduce the activity of Ukrainian kamikaze and hexacopter drones at certain sectors of the engagement line
Read more
Fires at Wildberries facilities, 258 drones: aftermath of attacks on Russian regions
According to latest reports, four people were injured
Read more
Europe’s 'silence of lambs,' war with Russia, Ceuta: Foreign Ministry comment
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko stressed that at present the EU is focused on the tasks of militarization, "demonization" of Russia and preparations for war with it
Read more
Ukrainian army abandons weapons in three settlements while retreating — Defense Ministry
The Russian Defense Ministry earlier reported that Battlegroup North units established control over the settlement of Yurchenkovo in the Kharkov Region
Read more
Russia deploys Black Kite drones to special military operation zone
According to the manufacturer, the drones, equipped with an autonomous navigation system, can deliver cargo to a designated point and return to base, even if communication, telemetry, or GPS are unavailable
Read more
FIFA abandons plan to sell World Cup commercial rights stake to investors — president
FIFA President Gianni Infantino noted that he intends to bring all interested parties back together in the coming days and weeks in the spirit of shared interest in football
Read more
Trump declines to give timeframe for ending Iran war
The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28
Read more
China to step up unmanned technologies use in army — Xi Jinping
According to the Chinese leader, combat readiness remains the main guideline and criterion for military modernization
Read more
Russian security officials put overall Ukrainian losses at roughly 3 million
According to various estimates, the figure has long exceeded 1 million
Read more
Russia not to pay membership fee to OECD Nuclear Energy Agency
Money will instead be allocated to the state nuclear corporation Rosatom
Read more
EU seeks seat at Ukraine talks while refusing to hear Moscow — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova added that the West had blocked access to all alternative viewpoints
Read more
Russian woman’s body found in suitcase in vicinity of Belgrade: what we know
According to the media outlet, several people, including a Turkish citizen, were detained on suspicion of her murder
Read more
Ukrainian strikes on Zaporozhye nuke plant pose risk of radioactive contamination — expert
The drone was detected in close proximity to the transporter storage building, which is used to move containers with spent nuclear fuel
Read more
West trying to provoke nuclear incident to start open war with Russia — expert
Renat Karchaa noted that the section of the front line where Energodar and the ZNPP are located is overseen by UK military experts
Read more
Humanitarian aid from Russian company delivered to Venezuela’s La Guaira state
The shipment includes basic necessities and equipment for temporary accommodation centers, including beds, mattresses and disinfectants.
Read more
Kiev takes over from ISIS, Al-Qaeda as global destabilizing force, expert says
Military expert Boris Rozhin emphasized that Ukraine has taken over the role as a key destabilizing force in sovereign countries
Read more
Russia wins silver in Diving Mixed Team at 2026 European Aquatics Championships in Paris
Russia’s silver medalists are Nadezhda Trifonova, Yekaterina Belyayeva, Grigory Ivanov and Ruslan Ternovoy
Read more
Deal with Iran still possible — Trump
US President said that he is losing faith in the Iranian authorities because "they do lie, and they do misrepresent" ongoing behind-the-scenes contacts between Washington and Tehran
Read more
Russia at important point of completing special op — Medvedev
The Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman addressed volunteers of the United Russia Young Guard and the Volunteer Company departing to the special military operation zone
Read more
Pentagon seeks $18.2 bln to replenish interceptor missile stocks — agency
The funding is part of a $67 billion emergency spending request for the current fiscal year
Read more
Russia to supply Kyrgyzstan with 100,000 metric tons of fuel monthly
Russia accounts for about 90-95% of gasoline, diesel fuel, and aviation kerosene supplies to the republic
Read more
Russian forces liberate 32 communities in July 2026 — TASS estimates
Most of the communities were in the Kharkov Region and the Donetsk People's Republic
Read more
Wildberries rapidly restructuring logistics to maintain delivery speeds — Kim
The company has always found solutions to the problems that arose and sees no reason why the current situation should be an exception, the founder of Wildberries and head of RWB noted
Read more
Russia must wage active defense against Western sanctions — Medvedev
The politician urged to consider which tools to use in the future
Read more
FACTBOX: Pashinyan, Russia respond over Armenia rail concession
The Armenian PM suggested that Yerevan could seek $2 bln per year from Russia
Read more
Moscow court seizes Jehovah’s Witnesses’ properties in Russian regions
The court invalidated the deals between the Jehovah’s Witnesses Togliatti and Jehovah’s Witnesses in Sweden regarding 123 real estate properties, including 63 residential and commercial properties with a total area of more than 11,000 square meters
Read more
Russian gaming industry ready for international cooperation — diplomat
The presence of Russian companies at Asia’s largest digital entertainment exhibition is an important step toward strengthening business ties, exchanging unique expertise, and exploring new forms of strategic partnerships, Ivan Bryukhovetsky noted
Read more
Nornickel’s net profit more than doubles to $2 bln in 1H
Revenue rose by 28% in the reporting period to $8.3 bln
Read more
Kim rejects accusations by terrorists regarding sale of military goods on Wildberries
The founder of Wildberries and head of RWB recalled that the adversaries themselves had previously stated that the attacks were aimed at ordinary Russian citizens
Read more
Europe’s average gas price climbs 50% in July to $637 per 1,000 cubic meters
Gas futures were trading at around $510 per 1,000 cubic meters on June 30, but closed at $709 on July 31
Read more
Zelensky totally unreasonable, tries to scale up conflict — diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted that the head of Kiev regime was trying to engage as many countries as possible into his terrorist actions
Read more
Mercenaries from six countries fighting alongside Ukraine in Kharkov Region — authorities
According to the official, some of the mercenaries, primarily those from NATO countries, pose themselves as motivated and experienced fighters
Read more
Russian Geran, Gerbera drones, Lancet loitering munition hit 3 ships with military cargoes
Russian forces carried out four strikes on targets involved in the transportation of weapons and military equipment
Read more
US, Israel plan to carry out large-scale strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure — TV
Energy infrastructure including power plants and refineries, would likely be targeted
Read more
Eight injured, one in intensive care: what we know about Kiev’s attack on bus
According to the Health Ministry, three people are in moderate condition
Read more
Russia developing new air defense system against Ukrainian UAVs — expert
Yevgeny Poddubny highlighted three key conditions for successful defense against enemy UAVs: the presence of radar stations, mobility, and well-coordinated interaction of units
Read more
Poland not target of object that fell in southeast of country — Tusk
The Polish PM said that the US was interested in investigating the circumstances of the incident
Read more
Kiev intensifies attacks on civilians, killing 61 Russians over past week — diplomat
327 people were injured
Read more
Another series of explosions reported in Kiev
An air raid warning remains in effect for the Ukrainian capital
Read more