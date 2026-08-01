Humanitarian aid from Russian company delivered to Venezuela’s La Guaira state

CARACAS, August 1. /TASS/. Humanitarian aid from a Russian company has been delivered to Venezuela’s La Guaira state, which was hardest hit by the devastating June 24 earthquake, Russian Charge d’Affaires Eduard Sokolov told TASS.

"Another shipment of humanitarian aid from a Russian company operating in Venezuela has been delivered to La Guaira state," he said, adding that the state's governor had thanked Russia for its support.

The shipment includes basic necessities and equipment for temporary accommodation centers, including beds, mattresses and disinfectants.

"Russian companies operating in Venezuela have consistently demonstrated a high level of social responsibility by supporting the country's people during difficult times. The delivery of another aid shipment underscores Russian businesses’ solidarity with the Venezuelan people and their readiness to contribute to recovery efforts," the diplomat said.

In July, Russian Emergencies Ministry aircraft delivered more than 35 metric tons of humanitarian aid to Venezuela, including food, tents, basic necessities, motor pumps and medicines.

A powerful earthquake struck Venezuela on June 24. Two earthquakes measuring magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 occurred within 40 seconds of each other. About 1,500 aftershocks were recorded. As of July 25, the death toll stood at 5,546, with 16,740 people injured and 17,907 left homeless. A total of 190 buildings were destroyed and another 856 sustained major damage. More than 23,800 people were staying in 107 temporary shelters, while 6,462 people had been rescued.