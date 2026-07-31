Siberian bear medevacked to Moscow diagnosed with traumatic spinal injury

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Kuzya the bear who was recently brought to Moscow from Siberia’s Krasnoyarsk has multiple spinal injuries, and more than likely will never be able to stand upright on its paws ever again, the Pride Land lion park, a rescue shelter outside Moscow, said.

News came on July 28 that Kuzya who was limping on its hind legs had arrived in Moscow on a flight from Krasnoyarsk.

"A CT scan showed Kuzya has multiple degenerative changes in his spine, including extrusions, protrusions <…> and an old fracture in his tail as well as osteoarthritis of joints of the limbs. One of the ruptures compresses the spinal cord so that at present there are almost no chances of him standing upright on his paws again," the rescue shelter said in a Telegram post.

Specialists will make every effort to help the bear though, the lion park added.

Kuzya the bear was rescued from a fire near Krasnoyarsk. He was in grave condition and zoos refused to shelter him, the park recounted. Later, the bear was sheltered by a local cafe where a crater was even furnished for him.